Have a Smaller Yard? These Battery-Powered Tools Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you don't have easy access to gasoline, have a smaller yard or just don't want to use gas-powered landscape tools, using battery-powered tools might be the best move for you. Going to get gas is a pain point if you're not already visiting the gas station frequently, plus lots of landscape equipment requires a gas/oil mixture, which can be dangerous to mix on your own because of the fumes and potentially flammable materials. Plus, using gas just isn't great for the environment.
Right now at Amazon, you can get a deal on a bunch of landscape equipment that runs exclusively on rechargeable batteries for up to 30 percent off. The offerings include a lawnmower, string trimmer, leaf blower and more, plus the option to buy extra batteries, which you'll want to have. The only real downside to batteries is that they don't last as long as gas, but if you have multiple battery packs you can swap them out easily as you feel the power waning.
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
A bright orange dial is the perfect dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 40mm Seiko comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
This wireless doorbell system from Eufy comes with a 1080p camera that can detect human presence, ensuring that you're only notified when it matters. It also has two-way audio so you can chat with whoever is at the door.
Few brands in the world of outdoor gear are as recognizable as Barbour. Odds are, you can picture Prince Philip rocking one of these waterproof waxed jackets right now, whether it's him or his character in the Crown.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io