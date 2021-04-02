Have a Smaller Yard? These Battery-Powered Tools Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you don't have easy access to gasoline, have a smaller yard or just don't want to use gas-powered landscape tools, using battery-powered tools might be the best move for you. Going to get gas is a pain point if you're not already visiting the gas station frequently, plus lots of landscape equipment requires a gas/oil mixture, which can be dangerous to mix on your own because of the fumes and potentially flammable materials. Plus, using gas just isn't great for the environment.

Right now at Amazon, you can get a deal on a bunch of landscape equipment that runs exclusively on rechargeable batteries for up to 30 percent off. The offerings include a lawnmower, string trimmer, leaf blower and more, plus the option to buy extra batteries, which you'll want to have. The only real downside to batteries is that they don't last as long as gas, but if you have multiple battery packs you can swap them out easily as you feel the power waning.

