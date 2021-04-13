Get a Rare Discount on California Cool from Garrett Leight

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Garrett Leight wasn't always going to join the eyewear business, but once the Oliver Peoples brand, which was started by his father, was sold, he decided it was time to continue the family legacy. And thus, Garrett Leight California Optical was born. Boy, are we glad he decided that eyewear was in his future.
Regardless of the frame style you prefer, GLCO has a pair of sunglasses that will not only protect your eyes from the sun's harsh rays but will also make you look effortlessly cool.
Right now you can pick up a pair of Garrett Leight sunglasses for a super rare 25 percent discount with code BESTBUDS. If you want some retro-chic frames, check out the Harding X and channel your inner 70s. Or you can opt for the Clement, a pair as classic as it is contemporary. Either way, you're in for a treat if you decide to treat yourself to a pair of GLCO shades.
According to our editors, this is the best overall synthetic down jacket to buy in 2021. It is a no-frills insulation layer that has some stretch for comfort and has been updated with a more relaxed fit than previous iterations.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
When it comes to deciding where to spend your money on clothes, we have two words: elevated basics. This jacket is a classic silhouette but has an attention to detail you won't find anywhere. Plus, it is made in New York.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io