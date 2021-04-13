Get a Rare Discount on California Cool from Garrett Leight

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Garrett Leight wasn't always going to join the eyewear business, but once the Oliver Peoples brand, which was started by his father, was sold, he decided it was time to continue the family legacy. And thus, Garrett Leight California Optical was born. Boy, are we glad he decided that eyewear was in his future.

Regardless of the frame style you prefer, GLCO has a pair of sunglasses that will not only protect your eyes from the sun's harsh rays but will also make you look effortlessly cool.

Right now you can pick up a pair of Garrett Leight sunglasses for a super rare 25 percent discount with code BESTBUDS. If you want some retro-chic frames, check out the Harding X and channel your inner 70s. Or you can opt for the Clement, a pair as classic as it is contemporary. Either way, you're in for a treat if you decide to treat yourself to a pair of GLCO shades.

