This Discounted Everlane Blazer Will Ease You Back Into Nice Clothes

We're not saying you need to put your sweats in the back of your closet and forget about them forever. What we are saying is that you probably need to dress with a bit more care once you're vaxxed up and going out with friends. A suit and tie are not necessary just for the first night out in a year, but you could add a touch of class to your outfit. This is where Everlane's Casual Blazer comes in. And right now, it is 25% off.
The deconstructed blazer drapes nicely over a tee or oxford shirt and is made from a lightweight cotton/linen blend with a hint of stretch that is perfect for warmer weather. It comes in two colors (sand and dust blue) and is still available in five different sizes. Head to Everlane to get your back-to-normal nightlife-ready outfit dialed.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
