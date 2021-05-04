This Discounted Everlane Blazer Will Ease You Back Into Nice Clothes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We're not saying you need to put your sweats in the back of your closet and forget about them forever. What we are saying is that you probably need to dress with a bit more care once you're vaxxed up and going out with friends. A suit and tie are not necessary just for the first night out in a year, but you could add a touch of class to your outfit. This is where Everlane's Casual Blazer comes in. And right now, it is 25% off.

The deconstructed blazer drapes nicely over a tee or oxford shirt and is made from a lightweight cotton/linen blend with a hint of stretch that is perfect for warmer weather. It comes in two colors (sand and dust blue) and is still available in five different sizes. Head to Everlane to get your back-to-normal nightlife-ready outfit dialed.

