Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Western Rise Has Put Together the Perfect Discounted Workout Kit

Following up on its new Travel Kit, Western Rise has dropped the Active Kit with a 15% discount.

western rise active kit
Kyle Lieberman



Following up on the release of its Travel Kit, Western Rise has released a new Active Kit to go along with it, combining its Session Tee and Movement Short into one package for a cheaper overall price.

The Session Tee is an odor-resistant, micro-mesh shirt that is super lightweight, making it a great top to tackle any activity from doing laps on your bike to a backpacking adventure. The Movement Short is the ideal mate for the Session Tee, pairing zipper pockets and water-resistant stretchy fabric to keep you comfortable and your belongings secure no matter where your activities take you.

The two pieces would normally cost $157 separately, but you can now get them together for only $134, a total savings of 15 percent.

SHOP NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sonos Beam - Refurbished
Sonos Beam - Refurbished
move skimresources.com
$319 $399

$80 OFF (20%)

Sonos’s entry-level soundbar that doubles as a smart speaker and normally costs $399 is now sold refurbished for a big price drop, taking the sting out of the original price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FURNITURE FOR AT HOME MEDIA

Hoka One One Clifton 7
Hoka One One Clifton 7
skimresources.com
$104 $130

$26 OFF (20%)

Hoka One One's superlative Clifton series looks like it may be getting a new addition soon in the form of the Clifton 8, which means the perfectly good Clifton 7 is 20% off right now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6 3/4-Qt.
skimresources.com
$250 $380

$130 OFF (34%)

Easily one of the most versatile pieces of cookware in your kitchen, this Dutch oven provides the even temperature distribution that cast iron is known for. Finished with crack- and chip-resistant enamel, it also looks good in any cooking space.

READ OUR FAVORITE DUTCH OVEN RECIPES

Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco Z/Boulder 2 Multisport Sandals
Chaco skimresources.com
$75 $100

$25 OFF (25%)

Chaco bolstered its original Z sandal with a LUVSEAT footbed and dubbed the new version the Z/Boulder. Everything you want from Chaco — a sturdy and simple sandal — with next-level comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS AND BOOTS

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
$600 $700

$100 OFF (14%)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder skimresources.com
$78 $98

$20 OFF (20%)

Flint and Tinder has not only perfected the hooded sweatshirt, but it has committed to its customers by guaranteeing the hoodie for 10-years, no matter what happens to it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES OF APRIL

Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
Timex Q Stainless Steel Watch
skimresources.com
$130 $179

$49 OFF (27%)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats amazon.com
$170 $200

$30 OFF (15%)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Misen Steak Knives
Misen Steak Knives
knives skimresources.com
$64 $80

$16 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL (20%)

Steak knives are a must-have in the kitchen, whether you actually eat steak or not. These ones from Misen feature sharp serrated edges for easy cooking and are made from premium stainless steel. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME RELEASES

Branch Ergonomic Chair
Branch Ergonomic Chair
$299 $349

$50 OFF (14%)

Since many of us are going to be spending our days away from the comfortable chairs and desks of our office for a while longer, it may be time to actually invest in a nice chair for the home office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
skimresources.com
$463 $545

$82 OFF (15%)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value. Every GP staffer sits in one of these at the office.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

