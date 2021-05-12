Western Rise Has Put Together the Perfect Discounted Workout Kit

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Following up on the release of its Travel Kit, Western Rise has released a new Active Kit to go along with it, combining its Session Tee and Movement Short into one package for a cheaper overall price.

The Session Tee is an odor-resistant, micro-mesh shirt that is super lightweight, making it a great top to tackle any activity from doing laps on your bike to a backpacking adventure. The Movement Short is the ideal mate for the Session Tee, pairing zipper pockets and water-resistant stretchy fabric to keep you comfortable and your belongings secure no matter where your activities take you.

The two pieces would normally cost $157 separately, but you can now get them together for only $134, a total savings of 15 percent.

