Your New Travel Uniform Is Hugely Discounted

We're all thinking it: Travel is coming. It is so close to becoming a regular part of life again (once we're all safely vaccinated, that is). The only problem is, can we really stick to our WFH uniform when it comes to travel? Sweats and a tee? No. Joggers and a polo? Maybe. If we're really thinking about traveling outfits, we're thinking about getting into a technical button-down and a pair of comfy chinos that look great but also wick sweat and keep us comfy on a plane (or in a car) but also look good if you have to pop into a happy hour upon arrival. Western Rise has your new travel uniform ready to go, at a great price, to boot.
You can pick up the Western Rise Travel Kit for 15 percent off right now, a savings of over $40. The kit includes its Limitless Merino Button-Down and ultra-breathable Evolution Pant. These garments are ready for any adventure and any travel plans, plus they come in a number of colors so you can pick up a couple of sets if you want the versatility. Head over to Western Rise to cop your new favorite pairing.
Pulling on a pair of cord trousers with a drawstring and you're guaranteed laid-back vibes and supreme comfort. What you get extra with Outerknown is a commitment to sustainability that is not found everywhere.
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
These airy linen sheets keep you cool and, at this price, are excellent value for a quality linen sheet set. Our home writer tested these as part of our best sheets guide and picked them as the best affordable linen sheet set out there.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is also the best price we've seen on this set of headphones.
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
AirPods Pro have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
