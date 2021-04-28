Your New Travel Uniform Is Hugely Discounted

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We're all thinking it: Travel is coming. It is so close to becoming a regular part of life again (once we're all safely vaccinated, that is). The only problem is, can we really stick to our WFH uniform when it comes to travel? Sweats and a tee? No. Joggers and a polo? Maybe. If we're really thinking about traveling outfits, we're thinking about getting into a technical button-down and a pair of comfy chinos that look great but also wick sweat and keep us comfy on a plane (or in a car) but also look good if you have to pop into a happy hour upon arrival. Western Rise has your new travel uniform ready to go, at a great price, to boot.

You can pick up the Western Rise Travel Kit for 15 percent off right now, a savings of over $40. The kit includes its Limitless Merino Button-Down and ultra-breathable Evolution Pant. These garments are ready for any adventure and any travel plans, plus they come in a number of colors so you can pick up a couple of sets if you want the versatility. Head over to Western Rise to cop your new favorite pairing.

SHOP NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io