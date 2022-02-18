Today's Top Stories
Chill Out with This Deal on CBD Pre-Rolled Joints From Dad Grass

Buy one pack and get another half off through this weekend with code HALFPACK.

By Will Porter
dad grass
Dad Grass

Take half off your second pack of pre-rolled CBD joints from Dad Grass when you use code HALFPACK at checkout.

With the hope of bringing a casual smoke and relaxed vibe back to the masses, Dad Grass has meticulously built a CBD brand that is accessible to anyone who is interested in exploring hemp without the effects of THC. The brand sells hand-trimmed premium hemp flower and pre-rolled joints, all of which have been sourced and grown responsibly with perfection and easy smoking in mind.

Dad Grass
CBD Pre-Rolled Joints
Dad Grass dadgrass.com
SAVE NOW

Always sun-grown, Dad Grass's CBD is made in small batches by artisan farmers that follow processes that are as close to home gardening as you can get. This ensures that you get quality flower no matter what. While this weekend's sale is only on the pre-rolled Mom and Dad Grass joints, you can also stock up on some CBD flower, which comes with unbleached hemp rolling papers and a branded tin that keeps your bud protected and fresh.

SAVE NOW

