Chill Out with This Deal on CBD Pre-Rolled Joints From Dad Grass

Take half off your second pack of pre-rolled CBD joints from Dad Grass when you use code HALFPACK at checkout.
With the hope of bringing a casual smoke and relaxed vibe back to the masses, Dad Grass has meticulously built a CBD brand that is accessible to anyone who is interested in exploring hemp without the effects of THC. The brand sells hand-trimmed premium hemp flower and pre-rolled joints, all of which have been sourced and grown responsibly with perfection and easy smoking in mind.
Always sun-grown, Dad Grass's CBD is made in small batches by artisan farmers that follow processes that are as close to home gardening as you can get. This ensures that you get quality flower no matter what. While this weekend's sale is only on the pre-rolled Mom and Dad Grass joints, you can also stock up on some CBD flower, which comes with unbleached hemp rolling papers and a branded tin that keeps your bud protected and fresh.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
A classic, versatile silhouette from the brand that started it all. Wear it in the spring over a tee, or layer it under an overcoat in colder weather. You really can't go wrong with Levi's Trucker Jacket.
Made of the same sturdy, reliable ceramic as its larger siblings but with a size that's travel-friendly, this might be the ultimate charcoal grill for camping, tailgates, and more — and that was before this deep discount.
A slightly taller version of one of Staub's bestselling products, this cast iron cocotte is perfect for large-volume cooking — be that stew, bread, bone-in roasts, mac and cheese, or whatever else you can imagine. And it's even dishwasher safe.
Easy to install and use — and trusted by experts around the globe — this TRX bundle is your fast lane to fitness. And while it has everything you need to work out solo, it can also be used along with TRX's catalog of live daily classes and on-demand video workouts.
Equipped with the "world's longest-lasting switches," a smart RGB-based notification system, a suite of smart features and so much more, this mechanical keyboard will help you excel at everything from multiplayer gaming to spreadsheet dominating and then some.
One of our go-to brands when it comes to bedding, these Broolinen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count and also come with pillowcases and a duvet cover. If you're looking to upgrade your sleep situation, you can do no wrong here.
Made from a premium foam that cools and contours, comforts and supports, Leesa's Original Mattress is still the brand's best-selling offering. And it is discounted for every size from twin to California king.
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
