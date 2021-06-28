Today's Top Stories
This Sale at Skagen Makes Its Minimalist Watches Even More Affordable

The Danish brand specializes in simple, affordable watches and smartwatches — and a bunch are even more affordable thanks to this sale.

By Will Porter
skagen
Skagen

Affordable watches are a staple of everyday life at Gear Patrol. And if you're looking for something around $100 or less, you won't want to miss this deal right now at Skagen. You can get 40 percent off any watch that is currently on sale with code VACAY.

The Danish brand makes timepieces that are supremely affordable that still look great thanks to a Scandinavian, minimalist approach — its Aaren Naturals watch even makes our list of the best quartz watches you can get under $100. While that one is still full price (it is only $125, though), you can pick up the handsome Jorn Brown Leather for only $41, the Horizont with a mesh bracelet for $63 or a handful of other watches that are on sale — all at low prices that won't break the bank. You've got until May 31 to take advantage of these even more affordable deals.

SHOP NOW

