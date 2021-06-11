Today's Top Stories
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are on Sale for the First Time We've Seen

Just released this year, we have been waiting for the first markdown on the Ultraboost 21 and now it is here.

ultraboost 21 primeblue shoes
Adidas

We have been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since the model was released back in 2015. The combination of the namesake Ultraboost soles and Adidas proprietary Primeknit uppers make for a shoe that is equally adept at performance running and doing the daily HIIT — if there is one thing we love here at GP it is versatility. Not only are they exceptional in the performance world but they look damn good, making them the perfect daily drivers that can take you from dawn to dusk with ease. Right now you can pick up the most recent release, the Ultraboost 21 on sale for the very first time we've seen.

The Ultraboost 21 Primeblue, which is made with a recycled Parley/polyester upper, is the model on sale with the biggest size run, but there are also a few colors of the regular 21 on sale as well. No matter which you choose, know you're getting one of our favorites at a killer discount.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$200 $340

$140 OFF (41%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
adidas skimresources.com
$144 $180

$36 OFF (20%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is the first time we've seen the 21s on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Formway Design skimresources.com
$529 $622

$93 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Z Grills -10002E
Z Grills -10002E
skimresources.com
$599 $749

$150 OFF (20%)

It is finally summer and we are able to get outside to start grilling again. This pellet grill from Z Grills is a great buy if you're looking to grill and smoke with one machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display
skimresources.com
$1,199 $1,499

$300 OFF (20%)

Now is a rare chance to pick up a MacBook Pro at a great price — Apple doesn't like marking things down. This is the perfect laptop for just about anything you need.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool HP04 Purifying Heater + Fan
Dyson dyson.com
$550 $670

$120 OFF (18%)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will is nice for allergy season and as temperatures warm this summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

