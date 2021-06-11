The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are on Sale for the First Time We've Seen

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We have been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since the model was released back in 2015. The combination of the namesake Ultraboost soles and Adidas proprietary Primeknit uppers make for a shoe that is equally adept at performance running and doing the daily HIIT — if there is one thing we love here at GP it is versatility. Not only are they exceptional in the performance world but they look damn good, making them the perfect daily drivers that can take you from dawn to dusk with ease. Right now you can pick up the most recent release, the Ultraboost 21 on sale for the very first time we've seen.

The Ultraboost 21 Primeblue, which is made with a recycled Parley/polyester upper, is the model on sale with the biggest size run, but there are also a few colors of the regular 21 on sale as well. No matter which you choose, know you're getting one of our favorites at a killer discount.

