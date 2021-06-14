Jabra's Best Earbuds Are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

An upgrade to the excellent 65t and 75t wireless earbuds, Jabra's flagship Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are being offered up for 22% off today at Amazon — a savings of $50. These earbuds are one of our favorites all-around but are also perfect for running and working out thanks to active noise-canceling and a great fit we don't see with many other earbuds.

Each iteration of the Elite earbud series from Jabra has been better than the last, with improved fit and sound quality being the hallmarks of each release. If you're looking to pick up a new pair for everyday use or for hitting the local track, these are some of the best options you can go with.

