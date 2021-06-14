Today's Top Stories
1
Is Your Relationship With Technology Healthy?
2
The Best Gifts for Dads That Love to DIY
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Could Be the Perfect Summer Watch

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Jabra's Best Earbuds Are on Sale Right Now

Perfect for running and great all-around, the Elite 85t wireless earbuds are discounted by $50 today.

tech releases 925
Courtesy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

An upgrade to the excellent 65t and 75t wireless earbuds, Jabra's flagship Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are being offered up for 22% off today at Amazon — a savings of $50. These earbuds are one of our favorites all-around but are also perfect for running and working out thanks to active noise-canceling and a great fit we don't see with many other earbuds.

Each iteration of the Elite earbud series from Jabra has been better than the last, with improved fit and sound quality being the hallmarks of each release. If you're looking to pick up a new pair for everyday use or for hitting the local track, these are some of the best options you can go with.

SHOP NOW

Related Stories
The Best Wireless Earbuds for Running
The Next Generation of Wireless Earbuds Is Here
The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds of 2021

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
adidas amazon.com
$52 $70

$18 OFF (25%)

Adidas Sambas have been gracing the pitch for decades and, as most things do, they've come around and captured the eye of stylish guys everywhere, from Jonah Hill to A$AP Rocky. 

READ ABOUT THE LATEST STYLE RELEASES 

Coway Airmega 400
Coway Airmega 400
skimresources.com
$552 $649

$97 OFF (15%)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub Compact Cocotte
Staub skimresources.com
$200 $340

$140 OFF (41%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FOOD AND DRINK GUIDES

Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Primeblue Shoes
adidas skimresources.com
$144 $180

$36 OFF (20%)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. This is the first time we've seen the 21s on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES

ReGeneration by Knoll
ReGeneration by Knoll
Formway Design skimresources.com
$529 $622

$93 OFF (15%)

ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0
skimresources.com
$54 $78

$24 OFF (31%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
Filson Weatherproof Rolling Carry-on Bag
FILSON skimresources.com
$650 $1,695

$1,045 OFF (61%)

Now is probably the best time to buy a new suitcase or carry-on — travel is booming. This leather carry-on from Filson is weatherproof and made in the USA. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL ACCESSORIES

Z Grills -10002E
Z Grills -10002E
skimresources.com
$599 $749

$150 OFF (20%)

It is finally summer and we are able to get outside to start grilling again. This pellet grill from Z Grills is a great buy if you're looking to grill and smoke with one machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
Otter Box Venture 25 Cooler
venture skimresources.com
$196 $280

$84 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi V4 22-Inch Expandable Carry-On
Tumi nordstrom.com
$450 $650

$200 OFF (30%)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it).

READ MORE ABOUT TRAVEL ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Rugby Shirt
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
$68 $88

$20 OFF (23%)

A striped rugby shirt is something everyone should have in their wardrobe. This one from Taylor Stitch offers classic rubber buttons and a solid 8-ounce weight without the warmth. It's a nice transition piece for life back in the office. 

SEE MORE TAYLOR STITCH LAST CALL ITEMS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
$200 $250

$50 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20 (20%)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CANNABIS VAPES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
There's a Sale on One of the Best Grilling Tools
Shop the Best Deals on Outdoor and Camping Gear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This SSENSE Sale Literally Has Everything
Amazon Prime Day 2021: Everything You Need to Know
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
Lululemon's Sale Has What You Need to Get Moving
Upgrade Your Home with Some Yamazaki Deals
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
One of the Best Phone Sanitizer Is Crazy Cheap Now
The Newest Adidas Ultraboosts Are Finally on Sale