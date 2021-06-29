Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Award-Winning Cookware Is on Sale Right Now

The Proclamation Duo — a USA-made pot and skillet tandem — is $50 off at Proclamation Goods.

By Will Porter
proclamation goods
Proclamation Goods

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It is a rare thing these days to see a set of cookware that nests perfectly together, is made in the USA, is oven and dishwasher safe and has a lifetime warranty. That is pretty much the ultimate setup, right? Well, right now at Proclamation Goods you can pick up the Proclamation Duo — a set that fits that description to a tee — at a considerable discount of $50 off.

The set includes a versatile pot and skillet, each of which is designed to allow you to cook a multitude of foods while reaping the benefits of a set that is induction-safe and ready for the dishwasher when it's time for cleanup. The set has also won a number of awards for its stellar overall design, including awards from Red Dot, Good Design and IF Design.

SHOP NOW

