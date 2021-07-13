Under Armour's Big Outlet Sale Is the Time to Buy Fitness and Golf Apparel

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking to add to your fitness wardrobe or stand out at your next golf game, right now is the time to buy thanks to Under Armour's outlet sale, which is offering up to 50 percent off a bunch of items through July 20.

The Semi-Annual Event, which runs just twice a year, is chock full of solid deals, like the UA Charged Assert 8 and UA HOVR Infinite 3 running shoes and the UA Freedom Blocked Polo and UA Match Play Vented Shorts, both of which look great on the course. There are also a number of hats, tees, shorts and accessories on sale to complete whatever look you're going for.

