Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Good-Looking Stoic Cooler Is Even More Affordable Today

Sure it isn't a Yeti, but it is damn good-looking and is only $50.

By Will Porter
stoic cooler
Backcountry

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When we think about quintessential summer gear, pretty high at the top of the list is a solid cooler that you can use for any activity — sitting in a backyard with the grill fired up, a beach day or car camping at your favorite spot. There are so many options out there when you're searching for a new cooler, but rarely are they steeply discounted and actually decent. This Hybrid Cooler from Stoic is 60 percent off, making it just $50.

Stoic's camping gear has been all about affordability and giving more people access to the outdoors with decent gear for a better price. The Hybrid Cooler has a handy strap for easy carrying, holds up to 24 cans and has semi-welded seams to keep the cooler from leaking as things begin to get melty. And heck, it looks pretty damn nice to boot.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

pale blue earth rechargeable batteries
Pale Blue Earth Batteries

SHOP NOW

UP TO 15% OFF

Make sure your gear is fully charged this summer with Pale Blue Earth rechargeable batteries. With 15 percent off sitewide, stock up on the batteries that can make your adventures last longer.

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$148 $111 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite shirts out there, it is supremely soft and goes with anything. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE OUTERKNOWN SALE

Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti Camino Carryall
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

If you need a versatile bag that carries anything and everything, this is it. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Barbour Ashby Jacket
Barbour Ashby Jacket
End
SAVE NOW

$415 $157 (62% OFF)

It turns out it is not that expensive to dress like a royal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAIN JACKETS

August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
August Smart Lock Pro (3rd Gen) + Connect Hub
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$230 $167 (27% OFF)

This Alexa-enabled smart lock connects straight to your existing deadbolt for easy security. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $55 (15% OFF)

These glasses from Whiskey Peaks feature mountains inside — and rarely go on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEY GLASSES

Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Persol 54mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$289 $120 (58% off)

Italian-made style for less.

MORE SUNGLASSES

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$350 $250 (29% OFF)

These are the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONE GUIDE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller
SAVE NOW

$545 $463 (15% off)

Snag one of the best office chairs EVER during this rare sale. 

READ ABOUT OUR BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
All-Clad HA1 Set of 3 Nonstick Pans
Sur La Table
SAVE NOW

$225 $140 (38% OFF)

This is the last non-stick set you'll ever need in your kitchen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALL-CLAD ALTERNATIVES

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$549 $478 (13% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the new Apple AirPods Max. If you're thinking about getting them, do it now. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE CANCELING EARBUDS

Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Timex Q + Todd Snyder Bracelet Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

Another simply exceptional Timex Q collab from American designer Todd Snyder, at a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW WATCHES

