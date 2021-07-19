This Good-Looking Stoic Cooler Is Even More Affordable Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

When we think about quintessential summer gear, pretty high at the top of the list is a solid cooler that you can use for any activity — sitting in a backyard with the grill fired up, a beach day or car camping at your favorite spot. There are so many options out there when you're searching for a new cooler, but rarely are they steeply discounted and actually decent. This Hybrid Cooler from Stoic is 60 percent off, making it just $50.

Stoic's camping gear has been all about affordability and giving more people access to the outdoors with decent gear for a better price. The Hybrid Cooler has a handy strap for easy carrying, holds up to 24 cans and has semi-welded seams to keep the cooler from leaking as things begin to get melty. And heck, it looks pretty damn nice to boot.

