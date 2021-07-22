Today's Top Stories
This Discounted Pocket Knife Elevates Your EDC — and Looks Damn Good

The James Brand Pike is a pocket knife that perfectly mixes looks with capabilities.

By Will Porter
james brand the pike
Huckberry

If you're tired of pocket knives looking too tactical for day-to-day use, we've found a deal on an elegant rosewood-handled blade that you need to add to your EDC. This knife from The James Brand, the Pike, takes a familiar silhouette and adds some classy details to be everything you need from a pocket knife without making it look like you're headed to battle. The best part is, right now you can pick it up during Huckberry's Summer Sale for 30 percent off the regular price.

The non-locking, slip-joint blade is finished with a rosewood and brass handle, adding a vintage look to a knife made by one of the best makers around. There were only 300 made, so if you're looking to cop one, you better do it quick.

SAVE NOW

