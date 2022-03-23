Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

As temperatures start to warm and we begin reaching for lighter-weight garments, there is still the need to stave off the morning and evening chill with a great hoodie or zip-up sweatshirt. They can still go well with a pair of shorts and make for a solid option for keeping the sun at bay. The good news is, some of our favorite pullovers and zip-ups are on sale right now at Huckberry: the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Collection.

From now until Sunday, March 27 these trusty sweatshirts are up to 30 percent off. They not only ticks all the boxes but they're guaranteed for 10 years, meaning that if it starts to fall apart the brand will hook you up with a free repair (or a replacement if a repair isn't possible). If that wasn't all, both styles come in a few easy-to-wear colors, won't shrink in the wash and are made in the USA. If you're in need of a new go-to sweatshirt for spring's 30-degree swings in one day, this sale has your name all over it.

