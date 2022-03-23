Today's Top Stories
Now Is the Time to Get Your Go-To Sweatshirt for Spring at a Great Discount

The 10-Year collection hoodies from Flint and Tinder are a perfect addition to your wardrobe for transitional spring weather.

By Will Porter
10 year flint and tinder hoodie
Huckberry

As temperatures start to warm and we begin reaching for lighter-weight garments, there is still the need to stave off the morning and evening chill with a great hoodie or zip-up sweatshirt. They can still go well with a pair of shorts and make for a solid option for keeping the sun at bay. The good news is, some of our favorite pullovers and zip-ups are on sale right now at Huckberry: the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Collection.

Huckberry
10-Year Pullover
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW
Huckberry
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

From now until Sunday, March 27 these trusty sweatshirts are up to 30 percent off. They not only ticks all the boxes but they're guaranteed for 10 years, meaning that if it starts to fall apart the brand will hook you up with a free repair (or a replacement if a repair isn't possible). If that wasn't all, both styles come in a few easy-to-wear colors, won't shrink in the wash and are made in the USA. If you're in need of a new go-to sweatshirt for spring's 30-degree swings in one day, this sale has your name all over it.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$649 $383 (41% OFF)

This smart air purifier has five fan settings, can cover over 1500 sq. ft. of space and can recycle all the air in a room twice an hour. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ OUR AIR PURIFIER GUIDE

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
NIKE nike.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $154 (23% OFF)

One of Nike's fastest shoes, these are outfitted with Air Zoom technology, a Flyknit upper, snappy cushioning and a durable outsole to make your training sessions that much better.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Zero Halliburton Medium Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Medium Travel Case
Zero Halliburton zerohalliburton.com
SAVE NOW

$595 $417 (30% OFF W/ CODE EQUINOX30)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $260 (20% OFF W/ MEMBER COUPON)

REI Members can save 20% on this Yeti Tundra, which never goes on sale. Not a member yet? Buy the membership then order the Yeti and you can still save over 10%, which is a steal for a Yeti cooler.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad Base Station Pro
Nomad nomadgoods.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST NEW GADGETS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon lululemon.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Take on chilly spring runs with these joggers from Lululemon, which feature water-repellent, ripstop stretch fabric, reflective details and a bevy of pockets for all of your gear, including a waistband pocket.

READ ABOUT NEW LULULEMON SHOES

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
Therabody therabody.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $449 (25% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best (if not the best) percussion massagers out there. Help get your fitness goals over the finish line with this versatile, feature-packed piece of equipment.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERAGUN COMPARISON

L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean Bean Boots
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$129 $110 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING15)

Get a killer deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for the rainy and muddy spring

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $175 (30% OFF)

Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch 512 GB 2021
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,000 $1,750 (13% OFF)

This is the cheapest the 2021 MacBook Pros have ever been. If you want to pick up a new laptop for a killer deal, take advantage of $250 off while you can, because this never happens. Both the 512 GB and the 1 TB models are marked down.

READ ABOUT THE 2021 MACBOOKS

Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock Arizona Black Smooth Leather
Birkenstock endclothing.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $60 (40% OFF)

On this, the first day of spring, pick up the iconic Birkenstock Arizonas for a rare 40% off and enjoy them for the next 6 months (or longer with socks).

READ OUR BIRKENSTOCK GUIDE

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool spring mornings as well as mountain adventures in the summertime. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber Armbar Multi-Tool
Gerber amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$41 $35 (14% OFF)

Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $15 (50% OFF)

Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 Bamboo Cutting Board
Five Two by Food52 nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$59 $42 (30% OFF)

Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN ESSENTIALS

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Jacket
Outerknown huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $122 (35% OFF)

Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLEECE JACKETS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

