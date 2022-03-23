Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
As temperatures start to warm and we begin reaching for lighter-weight garments, there is still the need to stave off the morning and evening chill with a great hoodie or zip-up sweatshirt. They can still go well with a pair of shorts and make for a solid option for keeping the sun at bay. The good news is, some of our favorite pullovers and zip-ups are on sale right now at Huckberry: the Flint and Tinder 10-Year Collection.
From now until Sunday, March 27 these trusty sweatshirts are up to 30 percent off. They not only ticks all the boxes but they're guaranteed for 10 years, meaning that if it starts to fall apart the brand will hook you up with a free repair (or a replacement if a repair isn't possible). If that wasn't all, both styles come in a few easy-to-wear colors, won't shrink in the wash and are made in the USA. If you're in need of a new go-to sweatshirt for spring's 30-degree swings in one day, this sale has your name all over it.
This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.
Take on chilly spring runs with these joggers from Lululemon, which feature water-repellent, ripstop stretch fabric, reflective details and a bevy of pockets for all of your gear, including a waistband pocket.
Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat. This is the lowest price we've seen in a while.
This is the cheapest the 2021 MacBook Pros have ever been. If you want to pick up a new laptop for a killer deal, take advantage of $250 off while you can, because this never happens. Both the 512 GB and the 1 TB models are marked down.
Designed to take up about the same amount of space as a pocket knife, the Gerber Armbar comes with 8+ built-in tools ranging from a knife blade to a two-sided driver and much more. If you want a toolbox that can easily fit in your pocket, this might be the EDC for you.
Small enough to slip into your pocket, this personal water filter could literally save your life on the trails courtesy of its ability to remove 99.99% of everything (particulates, bacteria, etc.) from just about any water source.
Every kitchen needs a good cutting board and they just don't get much better than this one. Not only is it durable and sturdy, but it's sustainably made and looks outstanding. It even has a smartphone slot so you can keep a bead on your recipe as you work.
Inspired by vintage fleece jackets, the Outerknown Skyline Sherpa is an adventure-ready piece with serious style. Whether you're headed out on an all-day hike or just lounging by the campfire, this will be your go-to.
