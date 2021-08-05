This Discounted Yoga Mat Is Perfect for Travel (or Home)

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Whether you've decided that you'll be working out at home for the foreseeable future, you're headed back to the local yoga studio or you just need a spare mat for traveling, the Manduka PRO Travel mat is perfect for any routine. Right now, it's $20 off at REI, just in time for getting your practice going again.

The PRO Travel is made from closed-cell foam to keep bacteria from making a home inside your mat and has added cushioning without the weight of the other Manduka PRO mats, making it an ideal companion for daily commutes and travel.

