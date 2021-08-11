Today's Top Stories
Upgrade Your Recovery Routine with This Therabody Bundle Deal

A leader in the fitness recovery world, Therabody rarely offers deals this good.

By Will Porter
therabody wave roller
Therabody

When it comes to gaining muscle, running faster and longer or just improving your overall health, you have to do more than just work out. To get the best results you have to recover well. This means drinking water and eating properly, but it also means stretching and kneading out the muscle groups you work each day. The past couple of years have seen huge developments in recovery and one of the leaders is Therabody, a brand making percussion massagers and powered foam rollers. Right now, you can get a rare $50 off these recovery tools when you bundle a Wave Roller with either a Wave Solo or Wave Duo.

Perfect for rolling out muscles and massaging the touch-to-stretch areas, these powered tools vibrate as you roll to get to the deep tissue, providing a superior recovery that you'll notice immediately. Don't wait, these deals don't come around often.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas Samba Vegan
Adidas
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVENOW)

One of the most stylish shoes of 2021, Sambas have been paired with everything from wide-legged trousers to your favorite pair of shorts.

READ MORE ABOUT GENERAL RELEASE SNEAKERS

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Leather Strap Watch, 44mm
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$795 $430 (45% OFF)

One of our favorite field watches, the Khaki Field has an automatic movement and a handsome leather strap. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson V8 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$450 $380 (16% OFF)

Dyson's vacuums lead the way for a reason — they have some of the best innovations and technology you can buy.

READ THE COMPLETE DYSON GUIDE

Reebok Nano X1
Reebok Nano X1
Reebok
SAVE NOW

$130 $100 (23% OFF)

This is the first time we've seen these Reebok's follow up to the excellent Nano X workout shoes on sale

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork 7-Piece You're-All-Set Set
East Fork
SAVE NOW

$210 $179 (15% OFF)

This handmade clay dining set comes in a handful of gorgeous colors that match any home. 

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST HOME RELEASES

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson Pure Cool Link
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97 percent of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$178 $152 (14% OFF)

This excellent coffee maker from OXO is our pick for the best coffee maker of 2021. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

