If You Pre-Order This Carbon Steel Wok You Save $30

If you're looking for a do-it-all pan, you need to get to know this new wok from Misen. Good for more than just stir-fries and fried rice, a quality chef knows the value of a versatile pre-seasoned wok. It can be used for frying, steaming, and stovetop toasting — really it can do anything you dream up.

Made from carbon steel, which combines the best from stainless steel and cast iron, this will be your new favorite pan to cook with in no time. Right now, if you pre-order the wok you can get it for just $65 ($30 off the post-release price) and a free glass lid. The pre-order goes until August 21, with delivery expected by mid-January.

