Modernize Your Workstation with Satechi's Back to School Sale

Wireless charging stands, desk mats and accessories to make WFH more bearable.

By Will Porter
satechi
Satechi

As we start to spend more time working from home (again), we're taking a hard look at our workstations trying to figure out what could be better and what could be optimized. After finding a desk and the right desk chair, a few technological advancements can make all the difference. Right now, Satechi is helping you add these finishing touches by offering 20 percent off sitewide with code BK2SCHOOL20.

You can pick up this awesome two-in-one aluminum wireless charger that serves as the perfect perch for your phone and AirPods or a stand and hub that connects to your Mac mini. If you need something that charges more than two devices, you can get the Dock5, which charges up to five USB devices at once. Even if you don't need tech, you can protect your desk with an eco-leather desk mat. All in all, there are a ton of great products to upgrade your WFH setup.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour Sportsmask
Under Armour
SAVE NOW

$25 $15 (40% OFF)

With cases on the rise and restrictions starting to be put back into place, adding a couple of masks to your collection doesn't hurt. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS

Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP04 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$570 $450 (21% OFF)

If you need to give your AC a much-needed breather, this tower fan from Dyson fits the bill — plus it keeps the air in your house clean. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
Timex 1979 Dive Watch Reissue
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$189 $99 (48% OFF)

This reimagination of the Timex watches of the 70s has all the features known for the time but with an updated twist. 

READ HOW TO BUY A TIMEX

Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Retro Wayfarer
Nordstrom Rack
SAVE NOW

$140 $80 (42% OFF) 

These slimmed-down Ray-Ban Wayfarers are made in Italy and perfect for the dog days of summer.

READ ABOUT THE COOLEST STATEMENT SUNGLASSES

Patagonia Baggies Short
Patagonia Baggies Short
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$55 $46 (16% OFF) 

Probably the unofficial short of summer 2021, Patagonia Baggies are stylish, quick-drying and durable. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MESH SHORTS

Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung
SAVE NOW

$779 $649 (17% OFF)

Lightweight power and the ability to swap batteries on the go make this our pick for the best stick vacuum for large rooms. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Barbour Leather Briefcase
Barbour Leather Briefcase
END Clothing
SAVE NOW

$450 $225 (50% OFF)

Just in time for heading back into the office, this handsome Barbour briefcase is on sale and ready to help you make a statement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $174 (42% OFF)

It isn't common that Patagonia marks down its marquee products, so hop on this deal while you can. 

READ WHY YOU NEED AN INSULATED JACKET IN SUMMER

Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Timex + Todd Snyder Maritime Sport MS1 Watch
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$158 $99 (37% OFF)

Adorn your wrist with one of our favorite collaborations going right now, Todd Snyder and Timex.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather Latte Jorn Writing Desk
Inside Weather
SAVE NOW

$769 $615 (20% OFF W/ CODE WFHLIFE)

This desk from Inside Weather is fully customizable and can be assembled at home in just five minutes. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE ONLINE FURNITURE

Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon Surge Short 6-inch Liner
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$88 $59 (33% OFF)

Made from water repellent, stretch ripstop fabric, these will add a bit of luxury to your running lineup. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

