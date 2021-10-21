Looking for a Late Season Deal on a Pellet Grill? Z Grills Is Having a Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

While temperatures have finally started to fall, that doesn't mean that grilling season is coming to a close. For many of us, it never really ends. If you're looking to pick up a new grill that will get your barbecue setup prepped football tailgates, holiday parties and beyond, you don't want to miss the wild Halloween sale at Z Grills.

Z Grills specializes in wood pellet grills, which use hardwood pellets to smoke and grill to perfection. The sale is offering 30 percent off three of the brand's grills and grill bundles: the Powerhouse 10002B2E, the Pioneer 450B and the Flagship 700D4E. Also, if you're feeling kind of crazy and aren't sure which to pick, you can get the Blind Box. For $399, you will get a mystery package with one of five Z Grills, each of which is valued between $499 and $699, plus a coupon for a free rain cover.

