Looking for a Late Season Deal on a Pellet Grill? Z Grills Is Having a Sale

If you need a new grill for, now is the time to buy.

By Will Porter
z grills
Z Grills

While temperatures have finally started to fall, that doesn't mean that grilling season is coming to a close. For many of us, it never really ends. If you're looking to pick up a new grill that will get your barbecue setup prepped football tailgates, holiday parties and beyond, you don't want to miss the wild Halloween sale at Z Grills.

Z Grills specializes in wood pellet grills, which use hardwood pellets to smoke and grill to perfection. The sale is offering 30 percent off three of the brand's grills and grill bundles: the Powerhouse 10002B2E, the Pioneer 450B and the Flagship 700D4E. Also, if you're feeling kind of crazy and aren't sure which to pick, you can get the Blind Box. For $399, you will get a mystery package with one of five Z Grills, each of which is valued between $499 and $699, plus a coupon for a free rain cover.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Headphones
Amazon
$350 $248 (29% OFF)

The WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Foam Roller
Amazon
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Getting quality recovery after a workout is often overlooked but is one of the most important aspects of improving your fitness levels. This foam roller doubles down with a vibrating motor to make your recovery even better. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RECOVERY TOOLS

Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Teva Ember Suede Slip-On
Nordstrom
$100 $50 (50% OFF)

These sleeping bag-inspired slip-ons are a rugged take on slippers that can you can wear as a mule around the house or pull all the way on for quick errands around town. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SLEEPING BAG SHOES

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021)
$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)

This iPad Pro features the Apple M1 chip for unmatched performance, a liquid retina display and Face ID for security and Apple Pay. It also has one of the best cameras you can get on a portable device.

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST MAC PRODUCTS

Coway Airmega 200
Coway Airmega 200
$229 $119 (48% OFF)

This intuitive air purifier has three fan settings and can cover over 361 sq. ft. of space. Bonus points for not being an eyesore like most air purifiers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe
$59 $50 (16% OFF)

Made to attach to the back of your iPhone via MagSafe, this slim leather wallet is handsome and holds four cards — enough for the essentials. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
Braun Series 9 Wet Dry Shaver
$300 $270 (10% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RAZORS FOR MEN

Hydrow Rower
Hydrow Rower
$2,295 $1,795 (22% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now do it in the comfort of your own home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

Whether you need to light up the backyard or the campsite, the AlpenGlow 500's ChromaReal LED technology will provide a natural-feeling glow. It has five light settings and can run for five hours on high and 200 hours on low. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V8 Fluffy uses powerful suction and clever attachments to capture dust, animal hair, allergens and deep clean carpets.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon
$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% Flyknit
Nike
$200 $171 (14% OFF)

One of the fastest racing shoes ever made, the innovative Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% was literally made to break records. If you want to set your new personal best, these are the shoes you want. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING SHOE ROTATION

