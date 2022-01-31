Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Right Now You Can Save up to 40% on a Bunch of Gear at Adidas

You can save on a smattering of the brand's top shoes along with sweats, running socks and other apparel.

By Will Porter
adidas
Adidas

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you're looking to get some apparel or shoes to supplement the fitness goals you outlined in your New Years' Resolutions or just love Adidas, now is the time to buy — the brand is offering up to 40% off hundreds of items.

Adidas
Terrex Agravic Flow Shoes
adidas adidas.com
SAVE NOW

You can pick up running shoes, socks and other gear, golf clothes and golf shoes to get you looking good on the course or even some new soccer gear for your weekly co-ed match.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $131 (30% OFF)

As soft as your favorite t-shirt (or maybe even softer) and made from organic cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills, these are the kind of sheets that will make you never want to get out of bed again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS DEALS

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
Fujifilm amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $120 (33% OFF)

With a surprisingly deep array of built-in features — ranging from double-exposure capabilities to a macro shot mode — this is a fairly versatile take on a classic point-and-shoot instant camera. And it makes a great gift for capturing earnest, unplanned moments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSTANT CAMERAS

Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Rhodes Footwear skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$225 $169 (25% OFF)

Rhodes makes some of the best affordable boots you can buy, including this pair of everyday-ready boots that reminds us of those worn by Indiana Jones.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,195 $956 (20% OFF)

Combining two layers of adaptive foam, cooling technology, antimicrobial protection, supportive gel beads and so much more, this is the kind of mattress that will make you forget you ever considered sleeping on a regular old inner-spring mattress for good.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Mirror Basic
Mirror Basic
Mirror mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,195 (20% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Roam Jaunt XL CarryOn
Roam Jaunt XL CarryOn
Roam roam.com
SAVE NOW

$575 $349 (39% OFF)

With its good looks, four wheels, hard-shelled sides and a built-in lock, this luggage has all of the features you'd expect from modern luggage without the hefty price tag of some other top-level bags.

READ MORE ABOUT BAGS AND LUGGAGE

Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $48 (26% OFF)

Every sip is an adventure when you've got Whiskey Peaks glasses. These hand-blown whiskey glasses are a great addition to any bar cart or wet bar.

READ MORE ABOUT WHISKEY

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $99 (21% OFF)

With a cushy, flexible midsole and a sock-like seamless upper, these already have performance details you'd want from a running shoe. On top of that, they're good for the environment, as they are made with eucalyptus fibers, sugarcane-based midsoles and FSC-certified natural rubber.

READ OUR ALLBIRDS TRAIL RUNNER REVIEW

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$38 $29 (24% OFF)

Take your breakfast to the next level with this sweet nectar made from Ohio-grown maple sap and finished in genuine Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. This stuff is never on sale so act fast.

READ MORE ABOUT PAPPY

Hamilton Khaki Field Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$795 $420 (47% OFF)

The Khaki Field from Hamilton is one of our favorite watches. This version comes with a stylish steel bracelet and combines it with a military-inspired brown dial for a unique watch that will go with just about anything.

READ ABOUT MILITARY WATCH HISTORY

Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket in Garnet Plaid Wool
Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket in Garnet Plaid Wool
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$248 $198 (21% OFF)

One of Taylor Stitch's most popular products, the Ojai jacket comes in a handful of materials and colors, just like this awesome wool number. It is warm enough to be your top layer in the winter but also can function like an overshirt.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SAVE NOW

$7,995 $6,796 (15% OFF)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

