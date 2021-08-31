Today's Top Stories
1
Sorry, Adults, These New Dive Watches Are for Kids
2
This Texas Bourbon Utilizes Local Grain
3
You Can Order Our Beer Online in Over 30 States
4
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
5
This Pen Was Made by Aerospace Engineers

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Now Is Your Chance to Get Italian-Made Cookware at a Discount

The more you spend, the more you save during this Labor Day sale.

By Will Porter
sardel skillet
Sardel

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking to stock up on some high-quality cookware, whether for an upgrade or because you're moving into a new place, now is the perfect time to save at Sardel. The brand partners with a third-generation family business in Italy that has been crafting steel products in the same area for over 100 years. Combine that with modern upgrades like heat-resistant handles and unique non-stick innovations and you have some of the finest pots, pans and skillets you can buy.

For its Labor Day Sale, Sardel is offering 10 percent off orders of $50, 15% off orders of $150, 20 percent off orders over $300 and 25 percent off orders over $500. You can shop anything from its 12-piece full set down to a single 2-quart saucepan. Sardel's pantry items are also up for savings, which include olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a pasta-making kit. Shop soon, these deals won't last long.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
All the Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop Now
All the Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Sales

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $512 (10% OFF)

Our pick for the best electric standing desk because working from home on your couch could be wreaking havoc on your posture.

READ OUR GUIDE TO STANDING DESKS 

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$350 $240 ($110 OFF)

Thanks to its airflow technology, the Bonfire from Solo Stove produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

SEE MORE OUTDOOR GEAR DEALS

The Always Pan
The Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. Right now only the Heat colorway is on sale. 

READ THE ALWAYS PAN REVIEW

Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Earbuds
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$229 $100 (56% OFF)

While Klipsch updated the T5 IIs earlier this year, this predecessor is still a damn good pair of earbuds. They still sport 32 hours of battery life and a high clarity dynamic driver. And just $100? That's tough to beat. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WIRELESS EARBUDS

BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite AlpenGlow 500
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

BioLite's new lanterns offer plenty of practical features from different hues to candlelight flicker and more. Plus, they have an IPX4 rating to keep shining through rain. 

SEE MORE BIOLITE GEAR ON SALE

Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Rhodes Footwear Huxley Boot
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$220 $122 (45% OFF)

The Rhodes Huxley Boots are handsome, built to last and a major value. With the extra 15% off at checkout that means these are nearly $100 off and a no-brainer buy for anyone in need of a Chelsea boot.

READ OUR BEST BOOTS GUIDE 

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson V8 Fluffy Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

Engineered for exceptional performance on hard floors, the Dyson V8 Fluffy offers anti-static carbon fiber that helps clean hard surfaces. Get your house in order.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
SAVE NOW

$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $180 (10% OFF)

The original Vista was superb and Jaybird has stepped it up for the Vista 2. These are our pick for the best earbuds for running.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks Thermapen Mk4
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$99 $69 (30% OFF)

The Thermapen Mk4 has been one of the best meat thermometers out there for a while now and thanks to the release of a new model, you can get this exceptional one for a great price. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
Adidas Terrex Free Hiker Primeblue
REI
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Terrex Free hiker is one of Adidas' most coveted kicks, thanks to its epic blend of street style and adventure capabilities. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop Amazon’s Best Apple Labor Day Deals
My Favorite Pair of Sunglasses Are Now 25% Off
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Internet's Favorite Pan Is on Sale Today Only
Save Big on Fall Favorites at J.Crew
Looking for a Yeti Mug? Buy One on Sale Here
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
All the Best Labor Day Patio Furniture Sales
These Certified Refurbished Products Are a Steal
This Sale Has a Ton of Great Ray-Bans Discounted
The North Face’s Iconic Denali Fleece Is on Sale