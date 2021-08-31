Now Is Your Chance to Get Italian-Made Cookware at a Discount

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you are looking to stock up on some high-quality cookware, whether for an upgrade or because you're moving into a new place, now is the perfect time to save at Sardel. The brand partners with a third-generation family business in Italy that has been crafting steel products in the same area for over 100 years. Combine that with modern upgrades like heat-resistant handles and unique non-stick innovations and you have some of the finest pots, pans and skillets you can buy.

For its Labor Day Sale, Sardel is offering 10 percent off orders of $50, 15% off orders of $150, 20 percent off orders over $300 and 25 percent off orders over $500. You can shop anything from its 12-piece full set down to a single 2-quart saucepan. Sardel's pantry items are also up for savings, which include olive oil, balsamic vinegar and a pasta-making kit. Shop soon, these deals won't last long.

SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io