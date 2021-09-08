One of the Best Dolby Atmos Soundbars Is $500 off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you love the theater experience and are keen on bringing that same immersive sound into your living room, the best way to do it is with a Dolby Atmos-equipped soundbar. Dolby Atmos uses different sound levels to trick your ears into thinking you're hearing true surround sound, despite coming from straight in front of you. One of the very best soundbars you can buy is the Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar, which is our Step Up pick for the best upgrade Dolby Atmos soundbar you can buy. Right now, you can get one of the best deals we've seen on the Ambeo thanks to a 20 percent savings at Sennheiser, taking the price from $2,500 down to $2,000.

With 13 drivers, the Ambeo is a 5.1.4 system that provides full surround sound in one enclosed piece of hardware. It can go super low without the help of a subwoofer and is exceptional with music and movies. While it is still expensive, a deal like this is super rare. You won't be disappointed by this one-of-a-kind soundbar.

