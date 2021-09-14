Today's Top Stories
Need a New House Plant? We've Got an Exclusive Deal for You

Gear Patrol readers can get 15% off just about anything at The Sill with this exclusive code.

By Will Porter
the sill
The Sill

If you've been looking around your home seeing droopy plants or browning succulents — or you just want to make an addition to your collection of plant children, this exclusive code will help you get a deal on The Sill's huge selection of house plants. Just use code GearPatrol15 to get a 15 percent discount on almost anything the website has to offer. The few exclusions include subscriptions, gifts cards and collaborations, but there are still dozens of plants and plant bundles to choose from.

The Sill has a wide-ranging selection, including snake plants, orchids, Hoya Heart Plants, and even DIY Terrariums. If this deal piques your interest, don't wait too long, the code is only valid through 10/1.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill
$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
$350 $250 (29% OFF)

The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular)
Amazon
$749 $459 (39% OFF)

With both GPS and cellular data capability, this is one of the most powerful and versatile Apple Watches you can buy. It is also swim-proof and can monitor your heart rate or take an ECG. 

READ ABOUT APPLE WATCH TIPS AND TRICKS

Levi's Trucker Jacket
Levi's Trucker Jacket
Nordstrom
$98 $59 (40% OFF)

A staple in the style world, a trucker jacket from Levi's is a must-have for any guy who wants to complete his wardrobe. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Shun Premier 6.5” Master Utility Knife
Williams Sonoma
$170 $120 (29% OFF)

This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike Air Tailwind 79
Nike
$90 $77 (14% OFF)

The original Nike Air Tailwind made its debut in 1978 at the Honolulu Marathon and it is back in a version nearly identical to the revolutionary original.  

READ ABOUT SUMMER SNEAKERS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
$269 $229 (15% OFF)

Our favorite affordable linen sheets, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen adds a touch of class and a whole lot of comfort to your bedroom setup.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Blueair Classic 280i Air Purifier
Amazon
$430 $279 (35% OFF)

This Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier is great for small to medium rooms and can capture 99.97% of airborne pollutants including dust, mold, pet dander, and pollen. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Adidas Running Ultraboost 21
Zappos
$180 $127 (29% OFF)

We've been obsessed with the Adidas Ultraboost ever since its release and this is one of the first times we've seen the newest version on sale. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

