Need a New House Plant? We've Got an Exclusive Deal for You

If you've been looking around your home seeing droopy plants or browning succulents — or you just want to make an addition to your collection of plant children, this exclusive code will help you get a deal on The Sill's huge selection of house plants. Just use code GearPatrol15 to get a 15 percent discount on almost anything the website has to offer. The few exclusions include subscriptions, gifts cards and collaborations, but there are still dozens of plants and plant bundles to choose from.

The Sill has a wide-ranging selection, including snake plants, orchids, Hoya Heart Plants, and even DIY Terrariums. If this deal piques your interest, don't wait too long, the code is only valid through 10/1.

