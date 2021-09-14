Need a New House Plant? We've Got an Exclusive Deal for You

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you've been looking around your home seeing droopy plants or browning succulents — or you just want to make an addition to your collection of plant children, this exclusive code will help you get a deal on The Sill's huge selection of house plants. Just use code GearPatrol15 to get a 15 percent discount on almost anything the website has to offer. The few exclusions include subscriptions, gifts cards and collaborations, but there are still dozens of plants and plant bundles to choose from.
The predecessor to our current top pick for noise-cancelling headphones, the WX1000-MX3 is the ideal set of headphones to get you through the workday, whether you're drowning out office noise or the sounds of WFH life.
This hand-hammered utility knife is going to replace every other knife you have in the kitchen; it is that good. Light and nimble, it features a slightly curved blade for quick mincing and a handsome walnut handle.
