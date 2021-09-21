Today's Top Stories
Save 30% on Underwear and Other Basics at SAXX

Whether you want simple boxer briefs or some adventurous PJ's, this sale at Saxx has it.

By Will Porter
saxx underwear
Saxx

Thanks to its signature BallPark Pouch, SAXX has carved out a place for itself in the underwear world. It has also taken that feature and added it to some ultra-comfy modal pajama bottoms alongside baselayers, tops and swimwear. If it touches your bare skin, SAXX has made it and made it well. Right now, you can pick up some new underwear or choose from a selection of base layers and PJs that are all 30 percent off.

There are basic, core boxer and boxer brief styles available if you like to keep things simple, but there are also a handful of fun colorways and designs to choose from. You can also stock up on undershirts, sleepwear or even grab a onesie for the colder months.

SAVE NOW

Rhythm Classic Chore Coat
Rhythm Classic Chore Coat
Bespoke Post
SAVE NOW

$90 $55 (39% OFF)

Australia's Rhythm makes surf- and art-inspired garments that blend the perfect amount of flair and simplicity to make garments that just beg to become part of your everyday wardrobe rotation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE RELEASES

Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon License to Train Elite Shorts
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$98 $69 (30% OFF)

Designed for training but good for just about any fitness endeavor, the License to Train shorts feature a classic tapered fit and are made with abrasion-resistant, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Fully Desk Chair
Fully Desk Chair
SAVE NOW

$299 $254 (15% OFF)

Working from home is the new normal for so many of us, so you should probably just give in and buy office-quality gear to make your home a bit more comfortable for work. This is one of our favorite office chairs. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
12-Inch. Fry Pan with Lid - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$220 $90 (59% OFF)

Whenever All-Clad opens up the warehouse for a seconds sale, it is worth shopping. It is super rare to get restaurant-worthy cookware at such a great deal, but don't wait, it will definitely sell out fast — it always does.

READ MORE ABOUT THE ALL-CLAD SALE

Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods Classic Rib Beanie
Arvin Goods
SAVE NOW

$30 $24 (20% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL20)

We scored an exclusive code with Arvin Goods, getting you 20 percent off the whole site, including the brand's new beanies, which are made with 100% recycled cotton. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEANIES

Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Outdoor Research Essential Filtered Face Mask Kit
Backcountry
SAVE NOW

$20 $15 (25% OFF)

This is one of our favorite face masks — it is lightweight, comfortable and has a slot for filters that provide an extra layer of protection. It is a great option for daily use or going to the gym. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FACE MASKS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (30% OFF)

The Apple brand MagSafe charger is likely one of the most reliable you can choose, given its native compatibility. It works with any MagSafe-enabled iPhone, obviously, but also supports Qi wireless charging on any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES

Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos One Two Room Set
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$438 $419 (4% OFF)

So this isn't the biggest discount, but sales at Sonos are incredibly rare. This two-room set of exceptional Sonos One speakers is a great way to start your own Sonos ecosystem. 

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan DP01
dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$400 $300 (25%)

Dyson's smaller cooling fan/air purifier is still plenty strong: it can clear a 350-square-foot room of 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as .3 microns.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$349 $299 (15% OFF)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 6 hours of battery life in GPS mode and in-depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.

SAVE ON MORE GARMIN SMART WATCHES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$249 $197 (21% OFF)

Apple's newest AirPod earbuds are the best yet, complete with active noise canceling and adaptive EQ. This is also one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. 

READ ABOUT IPHONE COMPATIBLE HEADPHONES

Yeti Rambler Lowball
Yeti Rambler Lowball
Moosejaw
SAVE NOW

$25 $21 (16% OFF)

There really is no better mug than a Yeti Rambler, and when it comes to keeping coffee or a stiff drink at the right temperature, this is the pinnacle. Every time these things go on sale, they sell out. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill Calathea Ornata
The Sill
SAVE NOW

$54 $46 (15% OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15)

If you need to spruce up your home's living room for fall, the best way to do it is with a fresh live plant. Right now at the Sill, you can get 15% off a huge selection of items with our exclusive code. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR PLANTS

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massager
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$349 $249 (29% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers to keep your body in tip-top condition as your workouts ramp up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GADGETS FOR MEN

