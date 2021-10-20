Upgrade Your Home Decor with These $100 Prints

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been on the hunt for museum-quality photo prints but don't want to empty your wallet on the purchase, now is your chance to get some beautiful art for a deal at Magnum Photos. During the store's Square Print Sale, you can get a 6 x 6-inch print for $100, plus you have it framed for an extra $100.

There are dozens of options to choose from, including landscapes and cityscapes, plus portraits of Muhammed Ali, Paul McCartney and more. A deal this steep is super rare; many of the photos on Magnum's site go for thousands of dollars. Whether you're looking to spruce up your own space or need a gift for your art-loving friend this holiday season, you will find what you need during this sale. Be sure to shop soon, though, this deal only lasts through October 24.

