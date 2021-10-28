Save on Both Generations of the Apple Pencil Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Often, the best Apple-compatible peripherals are those made by the brand itself. This is certainly the case with
Apple's headphone lineup, but it also rings true for its pair of award-winning iPad-compatible styluses. And now both generations of the Apple Pencil are on sale at Verizon.
While both generations offer a slew of exceptional features — included, but not limited to at least 12 hours of battery, quick-charging and industry-leading sensor arrays (for detecting and adapting to things like pressure, angle, position, orientation, and more) — they do differ in a couple of significant ways. For instance, the second-generation Apple Pencil utilizes wireless charging, whereas the first-gen requires a Lightning connection. Furthermore, you'll want to check your
iPad's compatibility before making your purchase.
Whatever the case, you can pick up the
Apple Pencil 1st Gen for $80 (20 percent off), while the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen will set you back $100 (23 percent off) at Verizon while the sale lasts.
Verizon
Apple Pencil 1st Generation
Verizon
Verizon
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
Verizon
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
The All-New Portal+ and Portal Go
Enjoy the holidays with your loved ones near and far with Facebook's all-new Portal+ and Portal Go. Get $100 off any two devices and have hands-free and hassle-free video calls all year long.
SHOP NOW
Apple Pencil 2nd Generation
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Sometimes the best Apple-compatible accessories are those made by the brand themselves, which is the case with the easy-to-use, highly-responsive Apple Pencil 2nd Gen stylus.
READ ABOUT THE BEST IPAD PRO ACCESSORIES
Eastland 'Lumber Up' Moc Toe Boot
Nordstrom
$125 $95 (24% OFF)
Combining a lightweight sneaker-like outsole, cushy insole, and tough leather upper, this hand-sewn comfy-meets-classic boot is a solid addition to any wardrobe.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN
Hamilton Jazzmaster Watch
Ashford
$675 $399 (62% OFF)
Complete with a smart-looking minimalist dial, reliable automatic movement, stainless steel case, and handsome leather strap, this dress watch was a steal before it got deeply discounted.
READ ABOUT THE BEST DRESS WATCHES
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam
$175 $132 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIENDS25)
Boasting a sporty v-stitched collar and subtle raglan sleeves, this 100% Mongolian cashmere sweater looks cool and casual but feels soft to the point of luxuriousness.
READ ABOUT MEN'S SWEATERS
Percale Sheet Set
Riley
$99 $80 (20% OFF W/ CODE BEST20)
These 100% cotton percale-woven sheets are so cozy, cool and comfortable that you might never want to get out of bed again. In fact, they topped our list of the best bed sheets you can buy.
READ ABOUT THE BEST BED SHEETS
G-Shock GM5600B-1 Watch
Macy's
$220 $165 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
A reimagining of the brand's first-ever release, this modernized, feature-rich, all-metal G-Shock is a stylish, if somewhat subdued means of adding some ruggedness to your daily wardrobe.
READ ABOUT THE COMPLETE G-SHOCK WATCH LINEUP
Adidas Ultraboost 21 Sneakers
Dick's Sporting Goods
$180 $130 (27% OFF)
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. And they don't go on sale very often.
READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW RUNNING SHOES
Seiko Automatic 5 Sports Watch
Macy's
$335 $252 (25% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown, and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WATCHES UNDER $5,000
Apple MagSafe Duo Charger
$129 $97 (25% OFF)
This convenient folding charger is one of Apple's best. It can charge your iPhone and Apple Watch, plus it is compatible with AirPods with a wireless charging case and other Qi-certified devices.
READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES
J.Crew Camp Pant
$98 $44 (55% OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE)
Durable and versatile, these slub cotton camp pants from J.Crew are based on the look of 1940s military fatigues. They go with anything and can easily be dressed up or down.
READ ABOUT THE BEST WORK PANTS
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $128 (20% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io