Save on Both Generations of the Apple Pencil Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Often, the best Apple-compatible peripherals are those made by the brand itself. This is certainly the case with Apple's headphone lineup, but it also rings true for its pair of award-winning iPad-compatible styluses. And now both generations of the Apple Pencil are on sale at Verizon.

While both generations offer a slew of exceptional features — included, but not limited to at least 12 hours of battery, quick-charging and industry-leading sensor arrays (for detecting and adapting to things like pressure, angle, position, orientation, and more) — they do differ in a couple of significant ways. For instance, the second-generation Apple Pencil utilizes wireless charging, whereas the first-gen requires a Lightning connection. Furthermore, you'll want to check your iPad's compatibility before making your purchase.

Whatever the case, you can pick up the Apple Pencil 1st Gen for $80 (20 percent off), while the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen will set you back $100 (23 percent off) at Verizon while the sale lasts.

Verizon Apple Pencil 1st Generation Verizon SAVE NOW

Verizon Apple Pencil 2nd Generation Verizon SAVE NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io