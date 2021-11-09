Save 32% on This Peloton-Alternative Home Exercise Bike

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Fitness is always a moving target; what works for you today might not work as well tomorrow, be that because you've set new goals, moved to a new location, or a full-blown pandemic shut down your gym for good. If the latter sounds all-too-familiar, you might be looking for a new way to hit those PRs, like one of the many emerging home fitness devices. And, if you know where to look, you can get one for a fraction of the price you might expect to pay. Or at least that's the case with NordicTrack's Studio Cycle, which is an impressive 32 percent off right now.

An affordable alternative to Peloton's buzzworthy stationary bikes — and an upgraded version of the one that earned recognition in Gear Patrol's Winter Gear Awards — the NordicTrack Studio Cycle is a touch more under-the-radar, yet is still packed to the brim with outstanding features. This includes pro-level, on-demand classes led by elite trainers; an integrated 22-inch interactive touchscreen display; powerful-yet-silent variable magnetic resistance; and a bevy of warranties that cover up to a decade of usage. As if that's not enough, the purchase also includes a 30-day iFIT Family Membership that covers up to five users and unlimited workouts.

Of course, if cycling isn't really your thing, you could also opt for the NordicTrack 1750 Treadmill, which has most of the same features in a more pedestrian-friendly format for 20 percent off the list price. If you've been waiting for that last push into renewing your fitness journey, this is it.

