Give the Gift of Backyard Bonding With Flikr's Portable Fireplace

This small-scale, USA-made, concrete-like fire pit is 20% off, just in time for Valentine's Day gifting.

flikr fire personal concrete fireplace
Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today's Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Fire is not a necessity for a backyard and/or campsite get-together, but it does make the experience all the more enticing — helping to warm cold bodies and set the mood for some storytelling (whether that's spooky, nostalgic or otherwise is up to you). Of course, it helps if the fire-making is self-contained, making it simpler, safer and perhaps even more portable. Well, the Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace offers all of that and more — with the ability to use it indoors — and is discounted by 20 percent right now. (Remember, Valentine's Day is coming.)

Personal Concrete Fireplace
$78.98
Small enough to sit comfortably on just about any flat surface, this portable fire pit is constructed from a sturdy cement-like material that won't ever overheat or crumble from exposure to too much fire. It also runs on isopropyl alcohol for a clean burn that won't leave you with a bunch of soot to clean up and can even be used for cooking (smores, anyone?). In fact, just five ounces will give you a fire that burns for 50 minutes. The clean burn also means, along with being right at home in your backyard or campground, it can even be used inside. For $79, this makes an excellent gift — and you're saving so much that you might want to pick up a second for yourself while you're at it.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
$180 $100 (44% OFF)

The Jabra Elite Active 75t are sports-focused headphones (IP57) with great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Junction
Hyperlite Mountain Gear 2400 Junction
$320 $256 (20% Off)

Built from a Dyneema fabric that's incomparably strong and lightweight, this is one of the toughest and easiest to haul hiking backpacks around. And it was designed for hikes like the fabled Pacific Crest Trail, so it's ready for adventure.

Best Made Straight Hold Hatchet
Best Made Straight Hold Hatchet
$150 $113 (25% OFF)

Not only is this a gorgeous piece you can be proud to show off, but it's also supremely well crafted from a combination of 1060 steel and Appalachian hickory, meaning this is a piece of art that begs to be used over and over again.

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
$248 $195 (21% OFF)

Still need a puffer for winter? Outerknown's lightweight puffer is super warm and made with 100% RDS-certified grey duck down and a PFOA-free DWR coating to keep the elements at bay.

Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
Tanner Goods Layover Duffel
$420 $294 (30% OFF)

This will end your search for the perfect weekender duffel bag. It features an adaptable design that lets you stuff it full like a traditional duffel or pack it flat to keep things in order and is finished with English Bridle leather accents.

Adidas Ultraboost 21
Adidas Ultraboost 21
$180 $135 (25% OFF)

The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and running. While they go on sale often, 25% off is a good find.

Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug
Yeti Rambler 14-ounce Mug
$30 $22 (26% OFF)

Yeti mugs are some of our favorites and any time one goes on sale, we jump on it because they usually end up selling out fast. This might be the perfect mug.

Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Jacket
$249 $174 (30% OFF)

The Micro Puff’s lightweight warmth and wind resistance make it ideal for cool autumn nights and mornings as well as mountain adventures, too. It is also an excellent layering piece for deep winter.

Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
Therabody RecoveryAir Pro System
$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

These are big savings on one of the best air compression recovery systems out there. Help get your fitness resolutions over the finish line with this clinically-proven method that increases circulation and reduces soreness. 

L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
L.L. Bean Bean Boots 8-inch
$139 $119 (15% OFF)

Get a rare deal on L.L. Bean's most iconic product. A stout rubber bottom and hardy leather upper make these perfect daily drivers for all of winter and into the spring.

Great Jones The Starting Lineup
Great Jones The Starting Lineup
$200 $150 (25% OFF)

This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen. 

