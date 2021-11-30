Today's Top Stories
1
Coffee Prices Are About to Get Way Worse
2
Wardrobe Staples You Need This Winter
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Best Gift to Give the Gardener in Your Life

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save 20% on Grovemade's Top-Tier Desk Gear Today Only

Great for gifting and work-from-home organization — pick up something for a friend and get yourself something while you're at it.

grovemade
Grovemade

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

A cluttered, unsightly desk isn't good for anyone. It can make your work situation more frustrating, less efficient and could even have a negative impact on your overall morale. And while keeping things tidy is certainly something you'll have to manage yourself, you can make it simpler by outfitting your workspace — be that at home or back in the office — with some organizational tools and desktop gear, like the gorgeous offerings from Grovemade. Whether its your desk that needs a bit of sprucing up or that of your family member, friend, or colleague, you can't go wrong with Grovemade's 20-percent Cyber Monday savings.

Grovemade
Felt Desk Pad
Grovemade grovemade.com
SAVE NOW

Extended for one day only and ending tonight (November 30) at midnight, the Portland-based brand has put its Merino wool desk pads, coasters and its full lineup of mousepads (yes, even the premium leather ones) on sale for 80 percent of what you'd normally pay. It's not a full-blown solution to your organizational woes, but it's certainly a step in the right direction and can give you a bit of pride in your workspace, wherever that may be. But the sale ends today, so don't let these deals slip through your fingers, especially if you're on a gift hunt for someone else.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Desk Pads to Improve Your Workspace
The Best Desks to Deck Out Your Home Office
The Best Laptop Stands for a Better Home Office

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

maven
Maven Optic and Accessory Bundles

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

If your hobby could be enhanced by a binocular, spotting scope or rifle scope— Maven has a great deal for you. Maven is offering 20 percent off all Optic and Accessory Bundles.

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band
Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) with Nike Sport Band
Nike
SAVE NOW

$529 $381 (28% OFF W/ CODE CYBER)

This is a steal for the Apple Watch Series 6, which features an always-on Retina display, the ability to take an ECG and blood oxygen levels, plus all of the fitness stats you need.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GIFTS

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2
Nike ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2
Nike
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

One of Nike's fastest and most technically advanced running shoes, the ZoomX Vaporfly Next% 2 will have you setting PR after PR, on the track and on the road.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Calvin Klein Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs - Pack of 3
Calvin Klein Stretch Cotton Boxer Briefs - Pack of 3
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$45 $32 (30% OFF)

Some of the most iconic underwear around, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are an upgrade to the normal cotton fare with a stretchy, moisture-wicking cotton that stays comfy all day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S UNDERWEAR

Grovemade Wool Felt Desk Pad
Grovemade Wool Felt Desk Pad
Grovemade
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF)

Improve your work-from-home setup and help protect your desk with this handsome wool felt desk pad from Grovemade. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME DEALS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)

This is a super rare deal on one of our absolute favorite shirts you can buy. Made with super soft organic cotton this shirt will be the first one you reach for every damn day. 

READ ABOUT MORE OUTERKNOWN DEALS

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace - Exclusive
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (15% OFF)

One of our favorite gifts, the Flikr Personal Fireplace burns clean making it ideal for indoor as well as outdoor use, plus it burns long enough to make smores while providing light and warmth. 

READ MORE ABOUT THE FLIKR FIREPLACE

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$50 $37 (25% OFF)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $100

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CYBER MONDAY FITNESS DEALS

Fellow Clara French Press
Fellow Clara French Press
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$99 $85 (15% OFF)

Our home writer gave this French Press his stamp of approval after testing it out — he said that despite its price, its aesthetics alone make it a must-have for the discerning home coffee brewer.

READ THE FULL CLARA REVIEW

ThermoWorks Thermapen One
ThermoWorks Thermapen One
ThermoWorks
SAVE NOW

$105 $84 (20% OFF)

When it comes to keeping temperature, ThermoWorks is elite. The brand is a leader in humidity trackers, pH monitors and meat probes, but its marquee product is the humble Thermapen. If you don't believe us, ask chefs and grillmasters everywhere. 

READ ABOUT A RARE GRILL DEAL

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

The Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter is hand-blown with premium lead-free glass and can hold up to 32 oz of your favorite whiskey. 

READ ABOUT COCKTAIL GLASSES

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Pro 575 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill and Smoker
Walmart
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

Equipped with Wi-Fi for precise and convenient temperature control, the Traeger Pro 575 is our pick for the best wood pellet grills you can buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS YOU CAN BUY

Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Made In
SAVE NOW

$79 $63 (20% OFF)

We love Made In's cookware and this Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is the perfect blend of cast-iron and non-stick cooking, resulting in a Goldilocks pan you can use for anything. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOKWARE

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Pellet Pizza Oven
Ooni
SAVE NOW

$349 $279 (20% OFF)

Ooni's Frya 12 Pizza Oven makes cooking pizza in your backyard a breeze. It reaches 950 degrees in just 15 minutes and can cook pizzas up to 12 inches. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody Theragun Pro
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $399 (33% OFF)

This is one of the best percussion massagers you can buy, so it is absolutely worth picking up, especially at this price. Recover better. 

READ MORE ABOUT THERABODY

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $130 (35% OFF)

This is the cheapest we've seen our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$269 $215 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best affordable linen sheet set, the Linen Core set from Brooklinen is airy and soft from the first time you use them. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
There's a Sale on One of the Best Grilling Tools
Adventure-Inspired Whiskey Glasses Are on Sale
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Upgrade Your Towels With 20% off at Brooklinen
Save 30% on One of the Best Overshirts Available
This Cheap Water Filter Straw Will Save Your Life
Last Chance: Huckberry Is 40% Off for Cyber Monday
Nike Has a Running Shoe on Sale for Everyone
This $3 Accessory Will Save Your Cast-Iron Skillet
Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale Is Already