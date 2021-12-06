Today's Top Stories
1
The BMW MX Hybrid SUV Concept Looks Insane...
2
Wardrobe Staples You Need This Winter
3
The Best Cheap Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Best Gift to Give the Gardener in Your Life

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Perfect Gifts for Yogis Are on Sale at Manduka

Shop Manduka's yoga bundles (and a bunch of other great yoga gear) at a discount right now.

By Will Porter
yoga
Manduka

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been trying to find a gift for the yoga lover in your life, now is the time to act, and not only because it is getting close to shipping cutoff dates for Christmas delivery. At Manduka, one of our favorite brands for yoga mats and gear, you can get a deal on everything from bundles to individual accessories and apparel. Basically, anything you or your loved ones need for a yoga practice is discounted.

Manduka
Ultimate Home Yoga Studio Bundle
$170.00
SAVE NOW

For the living room yogi, pick up the Ultimate Home Yoga Studio bundle, complete with mat, towel, blocks and mat wash. If they are just starting out, get them the Beginners Yoga Bundle, which has a mat, towel, block, mat wash and a strap for difficult poses. Don't need a bundle? You can choose between a handful of mats, towels, accessories and apparel that are all on sale, as well. We rarely see this much Manduka gear on sale, so don't hesitate.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The 10 Best Yoga Mats for 2021
The Best Shorts and Liners for Yoga

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

BioLite Fire Pit+
BioLite Fire Pit+
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$250 $187 (25% OFF)

This fire pit burns wood and charcoal without the smoke, thanks to BioLite's patented airflow technology. Plus you can control the flames with your phone via Bluetooth.  

READ MORE ABOUT BIOLITE

Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)

This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial. 

READ OUR TIMEX GUIDE

Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
SAVE NOW

$850 $595 (30% OFF)

On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST ALUMINUM LUGGAGE

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$40 $15 (62% OFF)

Perfect for long days in the office, camping trips or days on the mountain, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle is an icon of the outdoor world. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAVEL MUGS

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$99 $90 (9% OFF)

Need a little extra battery to get you through the day? Don't worry about a dead iPhone when you've got the MagSafe Battery Pack. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $175 (42% OFF)

Why would you ever vacuum your own floors when you can have your own Alexa-enabled, self-charging robot butler do it for you?

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO ROOMBA VACUUMS

Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
End. Clothing
SAVE NOW

$435 $265 (39% OFF)

Combining ultra-rugged fabrics, like Cordura nylon, with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this carry-on will take your travel to the next level.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CARRY-ON LUGGAGE

United By Blue Organic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
United By Blue Organic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
United By Blue
SAVE NOW

$88 $44 (50% OFF W/ CODE TGIF)

A classic staple of every man's wardrobe, corduroy predates denim by literally thousands of years and still makes for a great pair of versatile, comfortable pants.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$249 $124 (50% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on your new favorite backpack for holiday travel and outdoor adventures on the mountain. 

READ ABOUT SOME OF THE BEST BACKPACKS

Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)

Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS FOR CHEFS

Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
SAVE NOW

$39 $30 (23% OFF)

This charger can charge any iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case. It also charges faster than wired chargers and older wireless chargers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAGSAFE ACCESSORIES FOR IPHONE 12

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$400 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

G Pen Dash
G Pen Dash
G Pen
SAVE NOW

$70 $49 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (25% OFF)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it

READ ABOUT THE BEST GIFTS UNDER $100

Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Nordstrom
SAVE NOW

$386 $130 (66% OFF)

This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles. 

READ MORE ABOUT STAUB

Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$68 $39 (43% OFF)

Made for all kinds of training, the Always Agile tee has a classic fit and is made with a versatile quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CYBER MONDAY FITNESS DEALS

Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
SAVE NOW

$178 $140 (21% OFF)

This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$550 $500 (9% OFF)

Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes. 

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
SAVE NOW

$200 $170 (15% OFF)

This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk. 

READ MORE ABOUT EARBUDS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Shop These Luggage Sales Before You Go on a Trip
This Terrific Deal Is a Great Reason to Try Tidal
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
The Best Deals on Men's Fitness Gear
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Still Shop
BioLite’s Holiday Sale Offers Its Biggest Savings
Save Big on One of the Best Internet Sofas
Mirror Is Offering Over $500 off Right Now
Save Up to 50% on Casper Mattresses & More
Save Even More on Vaer's Budget-Friendly Watches