The Perfect Gifts for Yogis Are on Sale at Manduka

If you've been trying to find a gift for the yoga lover in your life, now is the time to act, and not only because it is getting close to shipping cutoff dates for Christmas delivery. At Manduka, one of our favorite brands for yoga mats and gear, you can get a deal on everything from bundles to individual accessories and apparel. Basically, anything you or your loved ones need for a yoga practice is discounted.

Manduka Ultimate Home Yoga Studio Bundle $170.00 SAVE NOW

For the living room yogi, pick up the Ultimate Home Yoga Studio bundle, complete with mat, towel, blocks and mat wash. If they are just starting out, get them the Beginners Yoga Bundle, which has a mat, towel, block, mat wash and a strap for difficult poses. Don't need a bundle? You can choose between a handful of mats, towels, accessories and apparel that are all on sale, as well. We rarely see this much Manduka gear on sale, so don't hesitate.

