The Perfect Gifts for Yogis Are on Sale at Manduka

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. If you've been trying to find a gift for the yoga lover in your life, now is the time to act, and not only because it is getting close to shipping cutoff dates for Christmas delivery. At Manduka, one of our favorite brands for yoga mats and gear, you can get a deal on everything from bundles to individual accessories and apparel. Basically, anything you or your loved ones need for a yoga practice is discounted.
Manduka
Ultimate Home Yoga Studio Bundle
For the living room yogi, pick up the
Ultimate Home Yoga Studio bundle, complete with mat, towel, blocks and mat wash. If they are just starting out, get them the Beginners Yoga Bundle, which has a mat, towel, block, mat wash and a strap for difficult poses. Don't need a bundle? You can choose between a handful of mats, towels, accessories and apparel that are all on sale, as well. We rarely see this much Manduka gear on sale, so don't hesitate. SAVE NOW
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
BioLite Fire Pit+
BioLite
$250 $187 (25% OFF)
This fire pit burns wood and charcoal without the smoke, thanks to BioLite's patented airflow technology. Plus you can control the flames with your phone via Bluetooth.
Timex Marlin Automatic California Dial
Timex
$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JOLLY20)
This handsome watch is a remake of the Timex watches of the 60s, plus it has the added flair of a California dial.
Zero Halliburton Two-Wheel Carry-On
Zero Halliburton
$850 $595 (30% OFF)
On sale just in time for holiday travel, this premium carry-on features two TSA-approved locks and Zero Halliburton's new Global Tracking that can track the case anywhere in the world.
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Fishing Jacket in Bronze Brown
Todd Snyder
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
This fishing jacket calls back to the vintage sportswear of yesteryear but has been updated with premium materials and a modern fit.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle
Amazon
$40 $15 (62% OFF)
Perfect for long days in the office, camping trips or days on the mountain, the Stanley Vacuum Bottle is an icon of the outdoor world.
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum
amazon.com
Filson Dryden 2-Wheel Carry On Bag
End. Clothing
$435 $265 (39% OFF)
Combining ultra-rugged fabrics, like Cordura nylon, with the convenience of a rolling suitcase, this carry-on will take your travel to the next level.
United By Blue Organic Corduroy 5-Pocket Pant
United By Blue
$88 $44 (50% OFF W/ CODE TGIF)
A classic staple of every man's wardrobe, corduroy predates denim by literally thousands of years and still makes for a great pair of versatile, comfortable pants.
Topo Designs Klettersack - Heritage Canvas Series
Huckberry
Misen Nonstick Frying Pan
Amazon
$65 $52 (20% OFF W/ ON-PAGE COUPON)
Misen makes a better non-stick pan. With premium materials and a titanium-infused plasma primer, this pan works better for longer.
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Dyson
$400 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best air purifiers you can buy, the Dyson Pure Cool keeps the air in your home clean while also providing air circulation and cool air.
G Pen Dash
G Pen
$70 $49 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best budget vape you can buy, the G Pen Dash has been a favorite both here at GP and with our readers. Its simplicity and good hand feel make it the perfect value buy.
Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide Mouth Bottle
Hydro Flask
$50 $38 (25% OFF)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it
Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass Lid
Nordstrom
$386 $130 (66% OFF)
This cast-iron cocotte from Staub is capable of handling all of your holiday cooking needs, from stews and soups to bread and casseroles.
Lululemon Always Agile Short Sleeve
Lululemon
Oxo 8-Cup Coffee Maker
Oxo
$178 $140 (21% OFF)
This is our favorite coffee maker of 2021 and it is rarely marked down this much. It brews an SCA-certified Gold Standard Brew and easily toggles between a single serving and a full pot.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson
$550 $500 (9% OFF)
Get rare savings on one of the most powerful stick vacuums Dyson makes. The Cyclone V10 Absolute has three power modes and runs for up to 60 minutes.
Jaybird Vista 2 Earthproof Wireless Headphones
Huckberry
$200 $170 (15% OFF)
This is a great deal on our favorite headphones for running and working out. When it comes to this deal, run, don't walk.
