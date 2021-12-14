Give the Gift of Portable Power with Up to 36% Off Anker Chargers and Accessories

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
It seems like, with every passing day, more and more of the gear we carry every day requires power in order to function. The most obvious, ubiquitous and important to our daily lives is probably our smartphones. But many of us also carry other powered tech, including wireless headphones, smartwatches, tablet computers and even portable battery packs — all of which require juicing-up in order to function. Well, whether you're buying for yourself or someone else (the gifting season certainly hasn't ended yet), Anker is running a killer sale on some of its chargers, cables and other power-focused accessories at Amazon today only.
As mentioned, this is a one-day sale only, so if you're hoping to bolster your everyday carry tech with some power-focused accessories, you'll want to hop on these deals before they end at midnight tonight, December 14.
If you or someone in your life is looking to get serious about fitness in the new year, you'll have to turn your gaze towards serious recovery, as well. This is one of the best tools we've found for keeping your muscles.
One of the best materials for retention and even distribution of heat, cast iron is a must-have in the kitchen, no matter what you love to cook. This matching set can be used to cook just about anything and is easily stored when you're all done.
This is one of our favorite grills you can buy — and the best pellet grill on the market. We've never seen a price this low, so if you're looking to buy a new grill you absolutely don't want to miss this deal.
This heirloom-worthy bag is designed for world travel and long trips. Made to patina over time, the leather accents will get better with every use and durable waxed canvas will keep your stuff protected.
Right now you can save up to 30 percent on a bunch of authentic Rolex watches, like this GMT Master II, at eBay. If you've been waiting for the right time to pull the trigger on your dream watch (or gift one), now is the time.
More than just a step counter, the Fitbit Charge 5 gives you a readiness score that indicates whether you should work out or recover, plus it can track SpO2, heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io