Give the Gift of Portable Power with Up to 36% Off Anker Chargers and Accessories

It seems like, with every passing day, more and more of the gear we carry every day requires power in order to function. The most obvious, ubiquitous and important to our daily lives is probably our smartphones. But many of us also carry other powered tech, including wireless headphones, smartwatches, tablet computers and even portable battery packs — all of which require juicing-up in order to function. Well, whether you're buying for yourself or someone else (the gifting season certainly hasn't ended yet), Anker is running a killer sale on some of its chargers, cables and other power-focused accessories at Amazon today only.

The big hits of the sale, which includes savings of up to 36 percent, are probably Anker's MagGo 637 charging stations (ideal for desktop workspaces), 622 batteries (perfect for on-the-go juicing) and 613 car mount (great for those that spend a lot of time driving) — a trio of alternatives to Apple's MagSafe magnetic mounts and chargers. But if you need something more basic, the sale also includes Anker's take on a power block and the brand's Lightning charging cable.

As mentioned, this is a one-day sale only, so if you're hoping to bolster your everyday carry tech with some power-focused accessories, you'll want to hop on these deals before they end at midnight tonight, December 14.

