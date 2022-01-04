Today's Top Stories
Ring in the New Year Right with 30% Off This Smart Alarm Clock

One of our favorite Lenovo offerings is discounted to help you start 2022 off on the right side of the bed.

lenovo smart clock
Lenovo

Even if you really hate getting up in the morning, you probably understand the importance of waking up on time. Did you know, however, that your alarm clock can be so much more than just a source of dream-ending frustration? Well, it can be, so long as you pick up Lenovo's Smart Clock, which is one of our picks for the best smart alarm clocks and is also on sale right now at Walmart for 30 percent off.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential
Lenovo walmart.com
SAVE NOW

Yes, this clock can do everything you might expect of one. It has a big, bold display you can glance from across the room; it can set alarms and timers; and it even has a built-in nightlight. But it's also loaded with modern smart features, including compatibility with Google Assistant, voice control, onboard weather reports, the ability to play the radio and podcasts, and it can even make hands-free calls. Pop this bad boy on your nightstand for just $35 (down from $50) and you might find yourself wondering how you made it this far without one.

SAVE NOW

