Ring in the New Year Right with 30% Off This Smart Alarm Clock

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to our Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Even if you really hate getting up in the morning, you probably understand the importance of waking up on time. Did you know, however, that your alarm clock can be so much more than just a source of dream-ending frustration? Well, it can be, so long as you pick up Lenovo's Smart Clock, which is one of our picks for the best smart alarm clocks and is also on sale right now at Walmart for 30 percent off.
Yes, this clock can do everything you might expect of one. It has a big, bold display you can glance from across the room; it can set alarms and timers; and it even has a built-in nightlight. But it's also loaded with modern smart features, including compatibility with Google Assistant, voice control, onboard weather reports, the ability to play the radio and podcasts, and it can even make hands-free calls. Pop this bad boy on your nightstand for just $35 (down from $50) and you might find yourself wondering how you made it this far without one.
Proof that skillets is far from the only thing Lodge can do well, this enameled cast-iron dutch oven is perfect for single-pot meals, bread baking and so much more. For home chefs, this is a must-have.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
Now that we've entered the coldest months of the year, you might want to add another layering piece for when things get really bleak. This vest from Filson uses responsibly-sourced goose down to keep you warm, whether you're just rocking it over a flannel or doubling up on insulation.
Looking for a pair of shoes to log all of your winter training miles on? The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus, one of Nike's best-selling running shoes of all time, is a top pick. With a React midsole and a featherweight upper, these will have you running your best when spring comes around.
It is rare to see a down parka for only $100, let alone one designed by fashion legend Jil Sander. Uniqlo's +J line brings high fashion to the everyman without sacrificing quality. Seriously, you won't find a better parka for $100.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io