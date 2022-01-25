Breathe New Life into Your Home with This Furniture Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
Perhaps no other time of year puts such a spotlight on the state of your home than winter. It is unbearably cold in much of the country, and, odds are, even if it isn't that cold where you live, you spend more time in the house during the early months of the year. You've got time to take stock of what you like and don't like, what to rearrange for spring and which rooms need a total refresh. If you're looking to reinvigorate your home with a new piece of furniture, a rug or some lighting, you need to check out this sale at West Elm.
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
Let's face it, the bad weather isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon — April showers are still over two months away. Get a durable, stylish boot that will keep your feet dry and comfortable through the worst weather of the year.
This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.
Originally a tennis shoe in the '80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
