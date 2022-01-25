Breathe New Life into Your Home with This Furniture Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Perhaps no other time of year puts such a spotlight on the state of your home than winter. It is unbearably cold in much of the country, and, odds are, even if it isn't that cold where you live, you spend more time in the house during the early months of the year. You've got time to take stock of what you like and don't like, what to rearrange for spring and which rooms need a total refresh. If you're looking to reinvigorate your home with a new piece of furniture, a rug or some lighting, you need to check out this sale at West Elm.

You can get over $100 off this handsome tiered bar cart, add some storage with this terraced side table or maximize a small space with this leaning ladder desk. There are also a ton of bedding, bath and lighting products on sale if you are all set on furniture.

