Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Save on These Running Sneakers from Allbirds

The Tree Dashers, made from sustainable, innovative materials, are just as good for workouts as they are for the earth.

By Will Porter
shoes
Allbirds

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It's not every day that you see a shoe actually made to perform that is also a little better for the earth. While most of the high-performance athletic shoes developed these days are made from chemicals that are, frankly, terrible for the environment, Allbirds decided to take a different approach. The brand started by making a casual sneaker with merino wool and SweetFoam, a sugarcane-based EVA foam, and has continued to develop its lineup, now offering actual performance sneakers.

Allbirds
Tree Dashers
Allbirds allbirds.com
$99.00
SAVE NOW

The Tree Dasher uses a unique eucalyptus-based upper (TENCEL) and the brand's SweetFoam midsole to bring down the carbon footprint for the running shoe. Contoured cushioning adds support to the soles and the eucalyptus upper is lightweight and breathable, keeping your feet cool during the warmest of workouts. The shoe is also carbon-neutral, not only because of the brand's carbon offset programs but because of specific material choices, like using laces made from recycled plastic and bio-based nylon eyelets. Right now you can pick the Tree Dashers up for $26 off, taking the price down to just under $100. Not bad for a shoe packed with tech.

Related Stories
Allbirds Trail Runner SWT Review: What We Like
The 15 Best Running Shoes Available Right Now
You Should Rotate Your Running Shoes — Here's Why

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $99 (21% OFF)

With a cushy, flexible midsole and a sock-like seamless upper, these already have performance details you'd want from a running shoe. On top of that, they're good for the environment, as they are made with eucalyptus fibers, sugarcane-based midsoles and FSC-certified natural rubber.

READ OUR ALLBIRDS TRAIL RUNNER REVIEW

Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company Barrel-Aged Maple Syrup
Pappy & Company huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$38 $29 (24% OFF)

Take your breakfast to the next level with this sweet nectar made from Ohio-grown maple sap and finished in genuine Pappy Van Winkle bourbon barrels. This stuff is never on sale so act fast.

READ MORE ABOUT PAPPY

Hamilton Khaki Field Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Hamilton Khaki Field Bracelet Watch, 42mm
Hamilton nordstromrack.com
SAVE NOW

$795 $420 (47% OFF)

The Khaki Field from Hamilton is one of our favorite watches. This version comes with a stylish steel bracelet and combines it with a military-inspired brown dial for a unique watch that will go with just about anything.

READ ABOUT MILITARY WATCH HISTORY

Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket in Garnet Plaid Wool
Taylor Stitch Ojai Jacket in Garnet Plaid Wool
Taylor Stitch taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$248 $149 (41% OFF)

One of Taylor Stitch's most popular products, the Ojai jacket comes in a handful of materials and colors, just like this awesome wool number. It is warm enough to be your top layer in the winter but also can function like an overshirt.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Q Timex Exclusively for Todd Snyder
Q Timex Exclusively for Todd Snyder
Timex toddsnyder.com
$129.00
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller hermanmiller.com
SAVE NOW

$7,995 $6,796 (15% OFF)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry All-Weather Duckboot
Huckberry huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $141 (25% OFF)

Let's face it, the bad weather isn't going to be going anywhere anytime soon — April showers are still over two months away. Get a durable, stylish boot that will keep your feet dry and comfortable through the worst weather of the year.

READ MORE ABOUT DUCKBOOTS

Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Indigo Waffle Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $129 (35% OFF)

This take on the iconic trucker jacket silhouette is the perfect balance between classic style and upgraded materials. The indigo waffle cotton looks like standard cotton from afar but up close gives the jacket a completely different texture.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

The Rope Co. Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat
The Rope Co. Handwoven Lobster Rope Doormat
The Rope Co. huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $91 (30% OFF)

Handwoven in Maine with Maine-made rope, this doormat will be a welcome sight to you and anyone who crosses the threshold into your home or apartment.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW HOME GOODS

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set
All-Clad skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$140 $70 (50% OFF)

These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally burning yourself.

READ ABOUT ALL-CLAD AND ITS ALTERNATIVES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $180 (24% OFF)

Previously on sale for $7 more, this is now the lowest price we've ever seen on Apple's premium AirPods Pro wireless earbuds. And that makes this the best time to buy for anyone that's been waiting.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike Killshot 2 Leather Sneakers
Nike nike.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $72 (20% OFF)

Originally a tennis shoe in the '80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHOES FOR EVERY OCCASION

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save Big at Taylor Stitch Through This Weekend
Save Big on Vans' Go-Anywhere MTE Sneaker-Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save up to 50% at Performix With an Exclusive Code
These Are the Best Bed Sheets On Sale Right Now
The Best Holiday Deals on Mattresses Online
Pappy's Drool-Worthy Bourbon Syrup Is 24% Off
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Sur La Table Has a Huge Cookware Sale Happening
Save on the Peloton of Rowing Machines Right Now
Now Is the Time to Save on a Great Winter Jacket