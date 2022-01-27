Save on These Running Sneakers from Allbirds

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It's not every day that you see a shoe actually made to perform that is also a little better for the earth. While most of the high-performance athletic shoes developed these days are made from chemicals that are, frankly, terrible for the environment, Allbirds decided to take a different approach. The brand started by making a casual sneaker with merino wool and SweetFoam, a sugarcane-based EVA foam, and has continued to develop its lineup, now offering actual performance sneakers.

The Tree Dasher uses a unique eucalyptus-based upper (TENCEL) and the brand's SweetFoam midsole to bring down the carbon footprint for the running shoe. Contoured cushioning adds support to the soles and the eucalyptus upper is lightweight and breathable, keeping your feet cool during the warmest of workouts. The shoe is also carbon-neutral, not only because of the brand's carbon offset programs but because of specific material choices, like using laces made from recycled plastic and bio-based nylon eyelets. Right now you can pick the Tree Dashers up for $26 off, taking the price down to just under $100. Not bad for a shoe packed with tech.

