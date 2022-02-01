A Grip of Great Xbox Digital Games Are Up to 80% Off on Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you've been keeping tabs on the news, you're probably aware that some major waves have been made in the gaming industry, with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard — the studio responsible for some of the biggest, most popular video games in the world — for a whopping $68.7 billion dollars. While the Federal Trade Commission is looking into the market fairness of this massive acquisition, you can reap some of the benefits right now, as Amazon is having a pretty massive sale on digital EA games for Xbox (Series X/S and One) right now, with savings of up to 80 percent.
While you might think a sale with such enticing discounts is probably chock-full of underperforming titles, the reality is quite different. In fact, some of the best games of the last few years are included, like 65 percent off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (one of the best Star Wars games ever made, in no uncertain terms), which is officially getting a sequel in the coming years. Others include Madden 22 for 57 percent off (to help you fill the gap between this NFL season and the next, now that the Super Bowl is finally here), It Takes Two (2021's Game of the Year) for 50 percent off and many more.
If you're looking to pick up some games to help tide you over until the sun comes out and the weather warms up, there's not been many better opportunities than this, especially for Xbox loyalists, so pick these up while you can.
