Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Bell & Ross Has a Watch for Every Type of Traveler
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Make Sure You Never Run Out of Storage

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

A Grip of Great Xbox Digital Games Are Up to 80% Off on Amazon

Including hits like Madden 22, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and 2021's Game of the Year winner, It Takes Two.

star wars jedi fallen order
EA Games

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you've been keeping tabs on the news, you're probably aware that some major waves have been made in the gaming industry, with Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard — the studio responsible for some of the biggest, most popular video games in the world — for a whopping $68.7 billion dollars. While the Federal Trade Commission is looking into the market fairness of this massive acquisition, you can reap some of the benefits right now, as Amazon is having a pretty massive sale on digital EA games for Xbox (Series X/S and One) right now, with savings of up to 80 percent.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Electronic Arts amazon.com
SAVE NOW

While you might think a sale with such enticing discounts is probably chock-full of underperforming titles, the reality is quite different. In fact, some of the best games of the last few years are included, like 65 percent off Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (one of the best Star Wars games ever made, in no uncertain terms), which is officially getting a sequel in the coming years. Others include Madden 22 for 57 percent off (to help you fill the gap between this NFL season and the next, now that the Super Bowl is finally here), It Takes Two (2021's Game of the Year) for 50 percent off and many more.

If you're looking to pick up some games to help tide you over until the sun comes out and the weather warms up, there's not been many better opportunities than this, especially for Xbox loyalists, so pick these up while you can.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best VR-Ready PCs to Get You Started
The Best VR-Ready Laptops of 2022
The Best Headphones to Upgrade Your VR Experience

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $395 (28% OFF)

Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD A HOME GYM

DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$799 $745 (7% OFF)

DJI's Mavic 2 with its 48MP integrated camera, 4K capture capabilities, 34-minute flight time and suite of other integrated features is one of the best drones around, period. And it so rarely goes on sale that even $54 off is a great opportunity to pick one up.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A DRONE

Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot
Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot
Sperry sperry.com
SAVE NOW

$120 $50 (58% OFF)

Sperry has been in the footwear game, especially when it comes to aquatic varieties, since 1935. That means you can trust in this stylish, capable saltwater duck boot to keep your toes dry no matter how bad the weather gets.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Pendleton Blanket and Carrier
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Pendleton Blanket and Carrier
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$269 $199 (26% OFF)

It's exceptionally rare for a powerhouse trio like Pendleton, Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean to come together on a project, yet that's exactly who worked on this outstanding 100% wool Heritage Plaid blanket — which is even more enticing on deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$188 $131 (30% OFF)

As soft as your favorite t-shirt (or maybe even softer) and made from organic cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills, these are the kind of sheets that will make you never want to get out of bed again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS DEALS

Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 90 Instant Film Camera
Fujifilm amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $120 (33% OFF)

With a surprisingly deep array of built-in features — ranging from double-exposure capabilities to a macro shot mode — this is a fairly versatile take on a classic point-and-shoot instant camera. And it makes a great gift for capturing earnest, unplanned moments.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INSTANT CAMERAS

Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Rhodes Bozeman Boot
Rhodes Footwear huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$225 $169 (25% OFF)

Rhodes makes some of the best affordable boots you can buy, including this pair of everyday-ready boots that reminds us of those worn by Indiana Jones.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOOTS FOR MEN

Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,195 $956 (20% OFF)

Combining two layers of adaptive foam, cooling technology, antimicrobial protection, supportive gel beads and so much more, this is the kind of mattress that will make you forget you ever considered sleeping on a regular old inner-spring mattress for good.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Mirror Basic
Mirror Basic
Mirror mirror.co
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,195 (20% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ MORE ABOUT THE MIRROR

Roam Jaunt XL CarryOn
Roam Jaunt XL CarryOn
Roam roam.com
SAVE NOW

$575 $349 (39% OFF)

With its good looks, four wheels, hard-shelled sides and a built-in lock, this luggage has all of the features you'd expect from modern luggage without the hefty price tag of some other top-level bags.

READ MORE ABOUT BAGS AND LUGGAGE

Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $48 (26% OFF)

Every sip is an adventure when you've got Whiskey Peaks glasses. These hand-blown whiskey glasses are a great addition to any bar cart or wet bar.

READ MORE ABOUT WHISKEY

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds allbirds.com
SAVE NOW

$125 $99 (21% OFF)

With a cushy, flexible midsole and a sock-like seamless upper, these already have performance details you'd want from a running shoe. On top of that, they're good for the environment, as they are made with eucalyptus fibers, sugarcane-based midsoles and FSC-certified natural rubber.

READ OUR ALLBIRDS TRAIL RUNNER REVIEW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
All the Best Deals You Can Shop Online Today
This Marathon Dive Watch Is 20% Off at Huckberry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Here Are the Best Super Bowl Deals on New TVs
This Fully Sale Will Upgrade Your Workspace
Save Up to 50% on Flowers and Chocolate for V-Day
Save up to 15% During This Saatva Sitewide Sale
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Save 40% on a Bunch of Adidas Gear Right Now
The Best Presidents' Day Mattresses Deals Online
These Are the Best Bed Sheets On Sale Right Now