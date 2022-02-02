One of Yeti's Best Coolers Is on Sale, Just in Time for Your Super Bowl Party

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
It's not an exaggeration to say that Yeti's hard-sided coolers are legendary in the outdoor industry. They're spoken about with reverence by adventurers, trail-blazers, campers, hikers, fishermen and just about anyone else that's ever had the pleasure of using one. Unfortunately, their popularity means they are almost never on sale. And that means this Amazon deal on the Yeti Tundra 45 is one you're not going to want to miss, especially if you're planning to host a Super Bowl party this year.
For reference, this particular cooler is capable of hauling up to 26 standard-sized cans with ice (at a ratio of 1:2); it can keep that ice frozen for literal days at a time; and its roto-molded construction means it's practically indestructible (seriously, it can handle just about anything you might throw at it during normal usage). But it's worth noting that only one colorway is discounted: the White is down to just $300 from $325. It's not a huge discount, but even $25 off this best-in-class cooler is something worth snatching up considering how rare it is — this deal is almost certain to sell out quickly.
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
Powerful, precise, and pleasant to the eye, Fellow's Ode Brew Grinder is one of the best all-around coffee grinders available. Regardless of what kind of coffee you prefer (cold brew, French press, pour-over, etc.), it will get the job done right every single time.
Our pick for the best high-end weed vaporizer, the Mighty is an investment — but it's a worthy one. It offers precise temperature control, works with both dry herb and concentrate and even offers haptic feedback (yes, really).
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one is the little brother of the best gas grill pick, excellent for smaller spaces.
Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!
DJI's Mavic 2 with its 48MP integrated camera, 4K capture capabilities, 34-minute flight time and suite of other integrated features is one of the best drones around, period. And it so rarely goes on sale that even $54 off is a great opportunity to pick one up.
Sperry has been in the footwear game, especially when it comes to aquatic varieties, since 1935. That means you can trust in this stylish, capable saltwater duck boot to keep your toes dry no matter how bad the weather gets.
It's exceptionally rare for a powerhouse trio like Pendleton, Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean to come together on a project, yet that's exactly who worked on this outstanding 100% wool Heritage Plaid blanket — which is even more enticing on deal.
As soft as your favorite t-shirt (or maybe even softer) and made from organic cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills, these are the kind of sheets that will make you never want to get out of bed again.
Combining two layers of adaptive foam, cooling technology, antimicrobial protection, supportive gel beads and so much more, this is the kind of mattress that will make you forget you ever considered sleeping on a regular old inner-spring mattress for good.
