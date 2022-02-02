One of Yeti's Best Coolers Is on Sale, Just in Time for Your Super Bowl Party

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

It's not an exaggeration to say that Yeti's hard-sided coolers are legendary in the outdoor industry. They're spoken about with reverence by adventurers, trail-blazers, campers, hikers, fishermen and just about anyone else that's ever had the pleasure of using one. Unfortunately, their popularity means they are almost never on sale. And that means this Amazon deal on the Yeti Tundra 45 is one you're not going to want to miss, especially if you're planning to host a Super Bowl party this year.

For reference, this particular cooler is capable of hauling up to 26 standard-sized cans with ice (at a ratio of 1:2); it can keep that ice frozen for literal days at a time; and its roto-molded construction means it's practically indestructible (seriously, it can handle just about anything you might throw at it during normal usage). But it's worth noting that only one colorway is discounted: the White is down to just $300 from $325. It's not a huge discount, but even $25 off this best-in-class cooler is something worth snatching up considering how rare it is — this deal is almost certain to sell out quickly.

