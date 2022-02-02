Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

One of Yeti's Best Coolers Is on Sale, Just in Time for Your Super Bowl Party

The Tundra is almost never on sale, so you're not going to want to miss this opportunity.

yeti tundra 45 cooler
Amazon

It's not an exaggeration to say that Yeti's hard-sided coolers are legendary in the outdoor industry. They're spoken about with reverence by adventurers, trail-blazers, campers, hikers, fishermen and just about anyone else that's ever had the pleasure of using one. Unfortunately, their popularity means they are almost never on sale. And that means this Amazon deal on the Yeti Tundra 45 is one you're not going to want to miss, especially if you're planning to host a Super Bowl party this year.

Amazon
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler (White)
YETI amazon.com
$300.00
For reference, this particular cooler is capable of hauling up to 26 standard-sized cans with ice (at a ratio of 1:2); it can keep that ice frozen for literal days at a time; and its roto-molded construction means it's practically indestructible (seriously, it can handle just about anything you might throw at it during normal usage). But it's worth noting that only one colorway is discounted: the White is down to just $300 from $325. It's not a huge discount, but even $25 off this best-in-class cooler is something worth snatching up considering how rare it is — this deal is almost certain to sell out quickly.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti amazon.com
$325 $300 (7% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
Fellow fellowproducts.com
$299 $255 (15% OFF)

Powerful, precise, and pleasant to the eye, Fellow's Ode Brew Grinder is one of the best all-around coffee grinders available. Regardless of what kind of coffee you prefer (cold brew, French press, pour-over, etc.), it will get the job done right every single time.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel skimresources.com
$349 $280 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY20)

Our pick for the best high-end weed vaporizer, the Mighty is an investment — but it's a worthy one. It offers precise temperature control, works with both dry herb and concentrate and even offers haptic feedback (yes, really).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown backcountry.com
$148 $111 (25% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
$879 $729 (17% OFF)

Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one is the little brother of the best gas grill pick, excellent for smaller spaces.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
$549 $379 (31% OFF)

Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD A HOME GYM

DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone
DJI amazon.com
$799 $745 (7% OFF)

DJI's Mavic 2 with its 48MP integrated camera, 4K capture capabilities, 34-minute flight time and suite of other integrated features is one of the best drones around, period. And it so rarely goes on sale that even $54 off is a great opportunity to pick one up.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUY A DRONE

Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot
Sperry Saltwater Nylon Duck Boot
Sperry sperry.com
$120 $50 (58% OFF)

Sperry has been in the footwear game, especially when it comes to aquatic varieties, since 1935. That means you can trust in this stylish, capable saltwater duck boot to keep your toes dry no matter how bad the weather gets.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUCK BOOTS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Pendleton Blanket and Carrier
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Pendleton Blanket and Carrier
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder skimresources.com
$269 $199 (26% OFF)

It's exceptionally rare for a powerhouse trio like Pendleton, Todd Snyder and L.L. Bean to come together on a project, yet that's exactly who worked on this outstanding 100% wool Heritage Plaid blanket — which is even more enticing on deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set
Upstate huckberry.com
$188 $131 (30% OFF)

As soft as your favorite t-shirt (or maybe even softer) and made from organic cotton flannel from famed Portuguese mills, these are the kind of sheets that will make you never want to get out of bed again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS DEALS

Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle amazon.com
$1,195 $956 (20% OFF)

Combining two layers of adaptive foam, cooling technology, antimicrobial protection, supportive gel beads and so much more, this is the kind of mattress that will make you forget you ever considered sleeping on a regular old inner-spring mattress for good.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks The Rockies - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$65 $48 (26% OFF)

Every sip is an adventure when you've got Whiskey Peaks glasses. These hand-blown whiskey glasses are a great addition to any bar cart or wet bar.

READ MORE ABOUT WHISKEY

