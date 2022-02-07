Courant's Tech-Charging Valet Trays & Accessories Are 20% Off Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
So you've carefully curated your everyday carry loadout. You've considered everything you might need, everything you want and you invested in the gear to make it just right. But when it comes to the end of the day, you're still taking that gear out of your pockets and tossing it haphazardly onto a countertop or dresser? Well, it's time to put an end to that, as the folks at Courant — who make some of the best wireless charging valet trays and other accessories — are having a 20 percent off sale for Valentine's Day.
As the sale is sitewide, you've got the pick of the litter when it comes to which device (or devices) you choose. But if you need a little help, you can't go wrong with the Catch:3, which is available in five handsome leather colorways, comes with an integrated triple-coil Qi charger and has a spacious divot for your wallet and other pocket accessories. If you want something a little more compact, then there's the Catch:1 or Catch:2. And if you're more mobile, the brand also offers a pair of cases for your AirPods — both the standard and Pro editions. One way or another, these are not deals to be missed, especially for those with discerning tastes in everyday carry gear and home goods.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
The standard-setter for smartwatches the world-'round, the Apple Watch gets better with each generation. This one is the latest and greatest and comes with some handy features, like built-in GPS, an onboard ECG monitor and so much more.
Le Creuset is tough to beat when it comes to kitchen enamelware, and this Dutch oven exemplifies why. It's beautiful, reliable, available in a wide variety of colors and is a must-have for home chefs, cooks and bakers everywhere.
It's perfect timing for this marvelous piece of entertainment tech to be discounted since the Super Bowl is coming up. If you want to watch the game and feel like you're really at the stadium, this 4K smart TV will get you part of the way there.
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
Our pick for the best high-end weed vaporizer, the Mighty is an investment — but it's a worthy one. It offers precise temperature control, works with both dry herb and concentrate and even offers haptic feedback (yes, really).
Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one is the little brother of the best gas grill pick, excellent for smaller spaces.
Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io