Courant's Tech-Charging Valet Trays & Accessories Are 20% Off Right Now

Upscale EDC accessories with integrated wireless charging, leather tech cases and so much more.

courant catch3 valet tray
Courant

So you've carefully curated your everyday carry loadout. You've considered everything you might need, everything you want and you invested in the gear to make it just right. But when it comes to the end of the day, you're still taking that gear out of your pockets and tossing it haphazardly onto a countertop or dresser? Well, it's time to put an end to that, as the folks at Courant — who make some of the best wireless charging valet trays and other accessories — are having a 20 percent off sale for Valentine's Day.

Catch:3 Classics Qi Valet Tray
Courant staycourant.com
SAVE NOW

As the sale is sitewide, you've got the pick of the litter when it comes to which device (or devices) you choose. But if you need a little help, you can't go wrong with the Catch:3, which is available in five handsome leather colorways, comes with an integrated triple-coil Qi charger and has a spacious divot for your wallet and other pocket accessories. If you want something a little more compact, then there's the Catch:1 or Catch:2. And if you're more mobile, the brand also offers a pair of cases for your AirPods — both the standard and Pro editions. One way or another, these are not deals to be missed, especially for those with discerning tastes in everyday carry gear and home goods.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

Breville Barista Express
Breville Barista Express
Breville williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$700 $600 (14% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$148 $104 (30% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLANNEL SHIRTS

Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant Catch:3 Classics
Courant staycourant.com
SAVE NOW

$175 $140 (20% OFF)

Wirelessly charge your phone and keep your EDC all in one place with this elegant Italian-leather catch-all charger from Courant. Perfect for your entryway, bedside table or desk.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW TECH GEAR

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $370 (14% OFF)

The standard-setter for smartwatches the world-'round, the Apple Watch gets better with each generation. This one is the latest and greatest and comes with some handy features, like built-in GPS, an onboard ECG monitor and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval Dutch Oven
Le Creuset williamssonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$440 $300 (40% OFF)

Le Creuset is tough to beat when it comes to kitchen enamelware, and this Dutch oven exemplifies why. It's beautiful, reliable, available in a wide variety of colors and is a must-have for home chefs, cooks and bakers everywhere.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $449 (18% OFF)

This is one of the best deals that we've seen on the super sleek AirPods Max, which feature impeccable Apple connectivity, hi-fi audio, active noise canceling and 20 hours of battery life.

READ ABOUT ESSENTIAL APPLE ACCESSORIES

LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
LG OLED65B1PUA B1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV
LG amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$2,300 $1,597 (31% OFF)

It's perfect timing for this marvelous piece of entertainment tech to be discounted since the Super Bowl is coming up. If you want to watch the game and feel like you're really at the stadium, this 4K smart TV will get you part of the way there.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
Yeti amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $300 (7% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this a rare opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel Mighty Portable Vaporizer
Storz & Bickel skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $280 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY20)

Our pick for the best high-end weed vaporizer, the Mighty is an investment — but it's a worthy one. It offers precise temperature control, works with both dry herb and concentrate and even offers haptic feedback (yes, really).

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber Spirit E-330 Freestanding Propane Gas Grill
Weber bbqguys.com
SAVE NOW

$879 $729 (17% OFF)

Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one is the little brother of the best gas grill pick, excellent for smaller spaces.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

Whether you're trying to bolster your existing gym setup or are late to your New Year resolutions, these adjustable dumbbells are quick, space-saving, convenient and more. Stop putting it off and start putting in the work!

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD A HOME GYM

