Never Microwave Your Coffee Again Thanks to This Discounted Smart Mug

If you love drinking hot coffee at home or at the office, you're probably familiar with the unpleasant instance of reaching for your mug and realizing that your java has cooled to room temperature. Next is the trudge to the microwave or coffee pot where you try to get the perfect temperature dialed in, only for it to rapidly cool off once again. Thanks to the smart Ember Mug, you'll never have to venture to the kitchen or break room for a refresh again.

The Ember Mug keeps your coffee heated to the perfect temperature all day long. Via the Ember app, you can choose the exact temperature you want your coffee to be, with temps ranging from 120° to 145°. The internal battery operates for 80 minutes, but you can also use the charging coaster to keep your coffee (or tea) warm all day long. The mug also features auto-on/off and can remember your last temperature preference if you don't want to use the app. Right now, you can get the smart mug for 15 percent off at Amazon, making it the perfect time to pick up your new favorite coffee accessory.

