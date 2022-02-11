Never Microwave Your Coffee Again Thanks to This Discounted Smart Mug

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
If you love drinking hot coffee at home or at the office, you're probably familiar with the unpleasant instance of reaching for your mug and realizing that your java has cooled to room temperature. Next is the trudge to the microwave or coffee pot where you try to get the perfect temperature dialed in, only for it to rapidly cool off once again. Thanks to the smart Ember Mug, you'll never have to venture to the kitchen or break room for a refresh again.
The Ember Mug keeps your coffee heated to the perfect temperature all day long. Via the Ember app, you can choose the exact temperature you want your coffee to be, with temps ranging from 120° to 145°. The internal battery operates for 80 minutes, but you can also use the charging coaster to keep your coffee (or tea) warm all day long. The mug also features auto-on/off and can remember your last temperature preference if you don't want to use the app. Right now, you can get the smart mug for 15 percent off at Amazon, making it the perfect time to pick up your new favorite coffee accessory.
Need hot coffee all day? We don't blame you. The Ember mug will keep your coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for 80 minutes on a single charge, or you can have unlimited warmth with the charging coaster.
The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.
There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
