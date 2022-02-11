Today's Top Stories
1
Four Fitness Myths to Ignore
2
Stylish Gifts Ideas for Valentine's Day
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Luxury Valentine’s Gifts For Him

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Never Microwave Your Coffee Again Thanks to This Discounted Smart Mug

The Ember Mug 2 can keep your coffee hot for 80 minutes by itself, or all day with the electric coaster.

By Will Porter
mug
Ember

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

If you love drinking hot coffee at home or at the office, you're probably familiar with the unpleasant instance of reaching for your mug and realizing that your java has cooled to room temperature. Next is the trudge to the microwave or coffee pot where you try to get the perfect temperature dialed in, only for it to rapidly cool off once again. Thanks to the smart Ember Mug, you'll never have to venture to the kitchen or break room for a refresh again.

Amazon
Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

The Ember Mug keeps your coffee heated to the perfect temperature all day long. Via the Ember app, you can choose the exact temperature you want your coffee to be, with temps ranging from 120° to 145°. The internal battery operates for 80 minutes, but you can also use the charging coaster to keep your coffee (or tea) warm all day long. The mug also features auto-on/off and can remember your last temperature preference if you don't want to use the app. Right now, you can get the smart mug for 15 percent off at Amazon, making it the perfect time to pick up your new favorite coffee accessory.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
Ember Mug Review: A Must-Have for Coffee Lovers
The 10 Best Coffee Makers of 2022
The 9 Best Coffee Grinders You Can Buy in 2022

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown Sur Sweatshirt
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$98 $59 (40% OFF)

One of the most popular Outerknown products among Gear Patrol readers, the Sur Sweatshirt is made from a comfy, hard-wearing cotton/hemp blend French terry that will get better with age.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS FOR MEN

Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd floydhome.com
SAVE NOW

$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)

This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Seiko 5 Automatic Strap Watch
Seiko 5 Automatic Strap Watch
Seiko macys.com
SAVE NOW

$295 $213 (28% OFF W/ CODE VDAY)

Automatic movement, day/date, protected crown and a nearly indestructible case? This watch ticks all the boxes. It even has a see-through case back to see the movement at work.

READ MORE ABOUT THE SEIKO 5

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $110 (15% OFF)

Need hot coffee all day? We don't blame you. The Ember mug will keep your coffee at your preferred temperature (between 120°F – 145°F) for 80 minutes on a single charge, or you can have unlimited warmth with the charging coaster.

READ MORE ABOUT COFFEE

Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
Gear Patrol Magazine Subscription
gearpatrol.com
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (20% OFF W/ CODE VDAY22)

Shopping for a gear lover, car enthusiast or watch guy this Valentine's Day? Through February 14 you can save 20 percent on Gear Patrol Magazine subscriptions and standalone issues.

READ WHERE TO FIND GP MAGAZINE

Original Mattress
Original Mattress
skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $1,166 (10% OFF W/ CODE PRESDAY22)

The mattress that started Casper down the path to the direct-to-consumer Hall of Fame turns out to also still be the brand's bestselling offer available. If you need an upgrade, you can't go wrong here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES ON SALE

Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon ABC Jogger
Lululemon huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$128 $96 (25% OFF)

There are many reasons that the ABC Joggers are one of Lululemon's bestselling products; extreme comfort, durability, versatility and stylishness are all amongst them. Truly, you can't go wrong with these bottoms.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

Sony WHCH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony WHCH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Sony amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $98 (46% OFF)

With up to 35 hours of battery life, hands-free controls alongside voice assistant tech, smart noise-canceling and so much more, these headphones would be great even if they weren't such a steal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NOISE-CANCELING HEADPHONES

Taylor Stitch The Wharf Sweater
Taylor Stitch The Wharf Sweater
Taylor Stitch huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$238 $142 (40% OFF)

With fisherman-inspired styling that's a timeless classic and a Merino wool construction for superb comfort, temperature regulating and even odor resistance, this is a sweater you'll come to rely on.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATERS FOR MEN

Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife
Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife
Gerber amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$13 $9 (31% OFF)

Measuring up at 5.25" when deployed yet weighing just 1.6 ounces, this ultralight EDC knife is perfect for discreet carry and it comes with a lifetime warranty, so you can trust the quality.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum Tribute Coffee Press, Mug and Electric Coffee Grinder Set
Bodum
SAVE NOW

$143 $60 (58% OFF)

This stylish combo has everything you need to make a delicious cup of coffee at home each morning, including a french press, an electric grinder and a travel mug.

READ MORE ABOUT COFFEE

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr Personal Concrete Fireplace
Flikr huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Perfect for setting the mood and creating a cozy vibe indoors, outdoors, or anywhere you can find a small, level surface, this clean-burning fireplace will quickly become on of your favorite go-to pieces of gear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$298 $224 (25% OFF)

This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's top products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.

READ MORE ABOUT WAXED JACKETS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Save a Ton on Flowers and Chocolate for V-Day
Save Big on Seiko Dive Watches Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Save Big on the Ultimate Survival Bags Right Now
Save 15% on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd
Apple's AirPods Pro Are Only $175 Now
Take 20% off Gear Patrol Magazine
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
What to Buy at Huckberry's Massive Winter Sale
Save $595 During Casper's Presidents' Day Sale
This Lululemon Sale Has What You Need to Stay Fit