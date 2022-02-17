Today's Top Stories
Now Is Your Chance to Save on Two of Our Favorite Dutch Ovens (and a Bunch of Other Cookware)

Both Staub and Le Creuset are on sale right now. Luckily, you can't go wrong regardless of which you choose.

By Will Porter
staub cocotte
Staub

When it comes to Dutch ovens, Le Creuset and Staub are the beginning and the end. You can't have a conversation about the best Dutch ovens without including those two brands, and usually, one of them wins out (for our money, it's the Le Creuset). The biggest barrier to entry for both, however, is the price. They are just damn expensive, there is really no other way to put it. Thanks to Presidents' Day, however, you can get both at a discount right now, plus a bunch of other top picks from both brands, including pots, pans, bakeware and more.

Le Creuset
Sauteuse
Le Creuset lecreuset.com
SAVE NOW
Zwilling
Cast-Iron Round Cocotte
Staub zwilling.com
SAVE NOW

A ton of Staub is on sale at Zwilling and Le Creuset has marked down a number of products for Presidents' Day. That makes right now one of the best times to pick up a Dutch oven, or even buy one of each and have a competition of your own.

SAVE NOW: STAUB SAVE NOW: LE CREUSET

Incrediwear Knee Sleeve
Incrediwear Knee Sleeve
SHOP NOW

UP TO 15% OFF

From the UFC to the Super Bowl, Incrediwear’s Knee Sleeve is showing up everywhere and quickly becoming one of the most trusted brands in performance and recovery.

Staub Cast Iron Tall Cocotte 5 QT
Staub Cast Iron Tall Cocotte 5 QT
Staub zwilling.com
SAVE NOW

$500 $200 (60% OFF)

A slightly taller version of one of Staub's bestselling products, this cast iron cocotte is perfect for large-volume cooking — be that stew, bread, bone-in roasts, mac and cheese, or whatever else you can imagine. And it's even dishwasher safe.

READ ABOUT STAUB VS. LE CREUSET DUTCH OVENS

TRX Rocker Bundle
TRX Rocker Bundle
TRX trxtraining.com
SAVE NOW

$265 $184 (30% OFF)

Easy to install and use — and trusted by experts around the globe — this TRX bundle is your fast lane to fitness. And while it has everything you need to work out solo, it can also be used along with TRX's catalog of live daily classes and on-demand video workouts.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Das Keyboard X50Q
Das Keyboard X50Q
Das Keyboard daskeyboard.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $99 (50% OFF)

Equipped with the "world's longest-lasting switches," a smart RGB-based notification system, a suite of smart features and so much more, this mechanical keyboard will help you excel at everything from multiplayer gaming to spreadsheet dominating and then some.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MECHANICAL KEYBOARDS

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen brooklinen.com
SAVE NOW

$204 $240 (15% OFF)

One of our go-to brands when it comes to bedding, these Broolinen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count and also come with pillowcases and a duvet cover. If you're looking to upgrade your sleep situation, you can do no wrong here.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS DEALS

Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa leesa.com
SAVE NOW

$1,199 $999 (17% OFF)

Made from a premium foam that cools and contours, comforts and supports, Leesa's Original Mattress is still the brand's best-selling offering. And it is discounted for every size from twin to California king.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd Bed Frame
Floyd floydhome.com
SAVE NOW

$1,145 $973 (15% OFF W/ CODE VOTEFLOYD)

This modular bed frame from Floyd assembles with no tools, has a handful of add-on options and can grow with you thanks to its handy expansion kits.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

Microsoft Xbox Series S Console Bundle
Microsoft Xbox Series S Console Bundle
Microsoft adorama.com
SAVE NOW

$410 $390 (5% OFF)

Well over a year since it came out and the Xbox Series S is still somewhat hard to come by — especially below the normal MSRP. This exclusive bundle, however, gets you a discount on the next-gen console alongside an extra controller and solid gaming headset, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VR-READY PCS

Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
Flint and Tinder Quilted Waxed Shirt Jacket
Flint and Tinder huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$258 $129 (50% OFF)

Made with hard-wearing water-resistant British Millerain waxed canvas and insulated with PrimaLoft, this shirt jacket is lightweight and warm, making it ideal for layering all the way through spring.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHIRT JACKETS

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand
Solo Stove solostove.com
SAVE NOW

$470 $270 (43% OFF W/ CODE SOLO20)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR AIRPODS PRO REVIEW

Knoll Generation Chair
Knoll Generation Chair
Knoll dwr.com
SAVE NOW

$995 $846 (15% OFF)

Made in the USA from as much as 54 percent recycled materials, Knoll's award-winning Generation Chair is an ergonomic work-from-home office solution you can feel good about physically and mentally.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

