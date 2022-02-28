Today's Top Stories
Cop This Yeti Hopper for $50 Less Than the New Model, While It Lasts

Yeti just dropped its stellar Spring 2022 gear, but it also came with some price hikes. Shop the perfectly good older model for $50 less than its newer counterpart while it's still in stock.

By Will Porter
cooler
REI

At Gear Patrol, we're obviously obsessed with the latest and greatest gear. While there are few things better than a new, innovative product, having a deep knowledge of the product lifecycle means we also know a good deal when we see one. This came in handy when we saw the latest Yeti collection for Spring 2022, specifically the upgraded Hopper M30 soft cooler. While a handful of key improvements were made, this also resulted in a $50 price increase for the newest model, taking the price to $350. If you don't want the newest tech, you can get the older (and still excellent) Hopper model for just $300 while it is still in stock.

REI
Hopper M30 Soft Cooler
Yeti rei.com
$300.00
SAVE NOW

The major difference between the two is that Yeti's new release has an improved magnetic opening that makes it easier to reach in and dig around. We haven't been able to test this claim just yet, but it seems that the opening was a pain point on the previous iteration.

The older model, however, like the new one, eschews a zipper for a convenient magnetic closure and has Yeti's signature HitchPoint grid system for easy attachments, RF-welded leakproof seams and ColdCell closed-cell foam insulation. Basically, you get a perfectly good cooler for all of your adventures and you keep $50 in your pocket (we'd use this to fill the cooler with some beers). Just be sure to shop soon because once the old model is gone, the price goes with it.

SAVE NOW

