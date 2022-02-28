Cop This Yeti Hopper for $50 Less Than the New Model, While It Lasts

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Dealspage to see all our top deals from today.
At Gear Patrol, we're obviously obsessed with the latest and greatest gear. While there are few things better than a new, innovative product, having a deep knowledge of the product lifecycle means we also know a good deal when we see one. This came in handy when we saw the latest Yeti collection for Spring 2022, specifically the upgraded Hopper M30 soft cooler. While a handful of key improvements were made, this also resulted in a $50 price increase for the newest model, taking the price to $350. If you don't want the newest tech, you can get the older (and still excellent) Hopper model for just $300 while it is still in stock.
The major difference between the two is that Yeti's new release has an improved magnetic opening that makes it easier to reach in and dig around. We haven't been able to test this claim just yet, but it seems that the opening was a pain point on the previous iteration.
The older model, however, like the new one, eschews a zipper for a convenient magnetic closure and has Yeti's signature HitchPoint grid system for easy attachments, RF-welded leakproof seams and ColdCell closed-cell foam insulation. Basically, you get a perfectly good cooler for all of your adventures and you keep $50 in your pocket (we'd use this to fill the cooler with some beers). Just be sure to shop soon because once the old model is gone, the price goes with it.
One of the best ways to power your portable, Qi-capable tech on the go, Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack can juice up an iPhone with its 1,460mAh capacity, giving you a handy, helpful boost when you might not be near an outlet.
Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.
A redesign of Hydro Flask's legendary insulation technology, this water bottle can still keep its contents hot or cold for hours and hours on end but it weighs significantly less than its siblings, making it spectacular for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, etc.
The smaller, whiter, digital-only sibling to the Xbox Series X, this next-gen gaming console is ideal for space-saving gamers that don't need physical disks. And it's been in short supply since it came out over a year ago, making this deal all the more enticing to those smart enough to pounce on it.
Making our list of the best cold brew coffee makers (best compact option), the patented Takeya you see here is the perfect option for those looking to save on space. But it can still make up to two quarts of bean juice, making for an excellent deal at any price but especially discounted.
This smart rower from Echelon has everything you'd expect from an at-home rower, plus a robust membership program that gives you access to over 3,000 live and on-demand workouts for both on and off the machine.
Bose's flagship wireless earbuds have excellent hi-fi sound, battery life of 6 hours and can be charged wirelessly with a Qi charging pad. They're also IPX4-rated, meaning they can withstand sweat, water, and some inclement weather.
If you're really looking to step up your WFH office game, this chair will instantly elevate any situation you're working with, whether it's a huge home office or just a nook in the corner of your apartment.
