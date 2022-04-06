Save on Studio-Worthy Sound With This Headphone Deal

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Wireless headphones are an excellent piece of technology, but one downfall might be the fact that you generally lose a bit of sound quality when you use Bluetooth. The MW50+ from Master & Dynamic solves that. These over-ear headphones give you studio-quality sound with the ease and versatility of wireless connectivity. Right now, you can pick them up for a whopping 57 percent off, taking the price down to just $130.
Featuring luxe lambskin earpads, a heavy-grain cowhide leather headband, tactile push-button controls and custom 40 mm Beryllium high-performance drivers, you're really getting the entire package with these headphones. Where most headphone sets compromise, Master & Dynamic ensured that its headphones left nothing on the table. The MW50+ also have rotating stainless steel hinges that allow them to lie flat, dual microphones for clear phone calls and an aluminum antenna that provides a best-in-class range.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$78 $54 (30% OFF)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$486 $394 (19% OFF)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. For under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make. While Amazon isn't advertising this as a sale, it is over $90 less than the cheapest option on Steelcase's site, making it a great deal.
$600 $500 (17% OFF)
Seth Rogen uses this gravity bong, so should you. This is a super rare opportunity to get $100 off, so don't sleep on the deal.
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable, good-looking aluminum case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$150 $105 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired shades from Raen feature upgraded polarized lenses and acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers. It is rare to find a Raen deal this good.
$300 $220 (27% OFF)
Get the entire pizza package for less with this Outdoor Pizza Oven set from Deco Chef, which includes everything you need to whip up restaurant-worthy pies from the comfort of your backyard.
$169 $126 (25% OFF)
An ideal spring layer, the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie from Patagonia features recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation and is made with 100% recycled polyester taffeta fabric with a durable water repellent finish.
$39 $27 (31% OFF)
Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."
$150 $80 (47% OFF)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for less than a Benjamin.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
One of the absolute best pieces of home fitness gear you can own, this kettlebell is insanely versatile — due largely to the fact that you can adjust its weight to suit a huge number of workout moves. And it has a tiny footprint, making it easy to stash away.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
$95 $65 (32% OFF)
A must-have for chefs of all levels, Field Company's cast-iron skillets rarely go on sale — and they sell out quickly when they do. This one is a factory second, meaning it has minor blemishes not related to functionality, and will still serve your kitchen (or campground) beautifully for years and years.
$90 $60 (33% OFF)
Minimalist in its styling but with a focus put on quality construction and materials, this Zwilling chef knife is an absolute bargain at any price, especially for a knife you'll find yourself reaching for potentially every single day.
$749 $383 (49% OFF)
Powerful enough to circulate the air in a 1,600 square-foot room twice per hour and precise enough to remove up to 99.99% of particulates in the air, this purifier is one of the best ways to help fight off allergies this spring.
$70 $39 (44% OFF)
A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.