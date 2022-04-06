Today's Top Stories
Save on Studio-Worthy Sound With This Headphone Deal

Get Master & Dynamic's MW50+ wireless over-ear headphones for 57% off today.

By Will Porter
headphones
Courtesy

Wireless headphones are an excellent piece of technology, but one downfall might be the fact that you generally lose a bit of sound quality when you use Bluetooth. The MW50+ from Master & Dynamic solves that. These over-ear headphones give you studio-quality sound with the ease and versatility of wireless connectivity. Right now, you can pick them up for a whopping 57 percent off, taking the price down to just $130.

Woot
MW50+ Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Master & Dynamic woot.com
Featuring luxe lambskin earpads, a heavy-grain cowhide leather headband, tactile push-button controls and custom 40 mm Beryllium high-performance drivers, you're really getting the entire package with these headphones. Where most headphone sets compromise, Master & Dynamic ensured that its headphones left nothing on the table. The MW50+ also have rotating stainless steel hinges that allow them to lie flat, dual microphones for clear phone calls and an aluminum antenna that provides a best-in-class range.

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon lululemon.com
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (30% OFF)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax pax.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST VAPES

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
Steelcase amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$486 $394 (19% OFF)

Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. For under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make. While Amazon isn't advertising this as a sale, it is over $90 less than the cheapest option on Steelcase's site, making it a great deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stündenglass Gravity Infuser
Stündenglass stundenglass.com
SAVE NOW

$600 $500 (17% OFF)

Seth Rogen uses this gravity bong, so should you. This is a super rare opportunity to get $100 off, so don't sleep on the deal.

READ MORE ABOUT STUNDENGLASS

Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum 3.0 26-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton Geo Aluminum 3.0 26-Inch Spinner Travel Case
Zero Halliburton skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)

Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable, good-looking aluminum case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE

Raen Remmy
Raen Remmy
Raen raen.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $105 (30% OFF)

These retro-inspired shades from Raen feature upgraded polarized lenses and acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers. It is rare to find a Raen deal this good.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven
Deco Chef Outdoor Pizza Oven
Deco Chef amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $220 (27% OFF)

Get the entire pizza package for less with this Outdoor Pizza Oven set from Deco Chef, which includes everything you need to whip up restaurant-worthy pies from the comfort of your backyard.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME GEAR

Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $126 (25% OFF)

An ideal spring layer, the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie from Patagonia features recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation and is made with 100% recycled polyester taffeta fabric with a durable water repellent finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW PATAGONIA GEAR

Gerber Armbar Cork
Gerber Armbar Cork
Gerber gerbergear.com
SAVE NOW

$39 $27 (31% OFF)

Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."

READ ABOUT THE BEST MULTI-TOOLS

All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad 10-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad homeandcooksales.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $80 (47% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for less than a Benjamin.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell
Bowflex amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

One of the absolute best pieces of home fitness gear you can own, this kettlebell is insanely versatile — due largely to the fact that you can adjust its weight to suit a huge number of workout moves. And it has a tiny footprint, making it easy to stash away.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas adidas.com
SAVE NOW

$190 $133 (30% OFF)

The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS SHOES

Field Company Cast Iron Skillet (Factory Second)
Field Company Cast Iron Skillet (Factory Second)
Field Company skimresources.com
SAVE NOW

$95 $65 (32% OFF)

A must-have for chefs of all levels, Field Company's cast-iron skillets rarely go on sale — and they sell out quickly when they do. This one is a factory second, meaning it has minor blemishes not related to functionality, and will still serve your kitchen (or campground) beautifully for years and years.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Zwilling Gourmet 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling Gourmet 8-Inch Chef's Knife
Zwilling williams-sonoma.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $60 (33% OFF)

Minimalist in its styling but with a focus put on quality construction and materials, this Zwilling chef knife is an absolute bargain at any price, especially for a knife you'll find yourself reaching for potentially every single day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier
Coway amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$749 $383 (49% OFF)

Powerful enough to circulate the air in a 1,600 square-foot room twice per hour and precise enough to remove up to 99.99% of particulates in the air, this purifier is one of the best ways to help fight off allergies this spring.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio G-Shock DW5600E-1V
Casio amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $39 (44% OFF)

A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.

READ MORE ABOUT G-SHOCK

