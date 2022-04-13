NordicTrack's New Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
We've touted the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells as one of the best home fitness products available and the best set of adjustable dumbbells you can buy. They now have a worthy competitor from NordicTrack that just happens to be on sale for just $300 (30 percent off the regular price of $429).
The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature everything you want from an adjustable dumbbell set — weights in 5-pound increments, ergonomic weight plates and easy adjustments — but they also boast one impressive feature the Bowflex cannot compete with: you can speak to the dumbbells to adjust weights. Equipped with Amazon's Alexa voice control, you can use voice commands to adjust the weight of your dumbbells for a dynamic, efficient workout.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
UP TO 20% OFF
Backcountry is offering its expedition perk members up to 20 percent off brands including Salomon, Osprey, Marmot and more.
$300 $240 (20% OFF W/ FREE MEMBER SIGNUP)
Yeti gear, including the outstanding soft-sided Hopper Flip cooler, rarely goes on sale. But, if you sign up for a free Backcountry Expedition Perks membership, you can get any single full-priced Yeti item for 20 percent off.
$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)
Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.
$429 $300 (30% OFF)
With an adjustable weight range of 5-50 pounds, Alexa integration (meaning you can use your voice to set the weight), app compatibility and so much more, these are adjustable dumbells done smarter — and they make a great Bowflex alternative.
$133 $113 (15% OFF)
Known for making simple, high-quality skincare products, Aesop has built a reputation for natural ingredients and superb results. This duo features a body cleanser and balm that will have your skin — all of it — soft and refreshed.
$290 $130 (55% OFF)
Every kitchen should have at least one solid Dutch oven, and they don't get much more solid than this one from Staub. Made in France from dishwasher-safe enameled cast iron, it's perfect for rich, single-pot, slow-cooked meals.
$21 $12 (43% OFF)
Grilling season is officially here! And while you might have your big equipment covered, you'll need accessories — like this outstanding, ergonomic spatula and tongs — to make sure your burgers, steaks, veggies, etc. are all grilled to perfection.
$15 $11 (28% OFF)
Whether out on the trails, in the gym or even just hanging around at home, staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. And it can be managed easily with this 32-ounce, self-sealing magnetic cap and handy easy-carry handle. Oh yeah, it's also made from 50 percent recycled material.
$25 $16 (36% OFF)
Don't let the already-low price fool you, this watch is iconic in its appearance, loaded with features and reliable in its operation. And that's more than you could ask for from a watch that will cost you less than a restaurant burger.
$70 $42 (40% OFF)
Made from stainless steel, equipped with a no-leak screw top and stashed in a high-quality leather sleeve, this is an outstanding vessel for a few sips of your favorite spirit. And you can't go wrong with Barbour's age-old pedigree.
$70 $57 (19% OFF)
With a sleek, retro exterior, self-sharpening blades, four attachments, and a 10-year warranty, there's a lot of reasons this is our pick for the best overall beard trimmer — and you shouldn't miss it on sale, as it rarely gets discounted and doesn't stay in stock.
$249 $124 (50% OFF)
Rarely discounted by this much, Patagonia's Micro Puff is lightweight, filled with heat-trapping PlumaFill insulation, has a windproof and water-resistant exterior and it's perfect for spring days when there's still a chill in the air.
$349 $313 (10% OFF)
Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).
$50 $38 (25% OFF)
To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. Sure, they're a bit ugly, but they're also wildly popular, comfortable and should be in everyone's wardrobe — especially when discounted like this.
$229 $150 (35% OFF)
Coway is one of our favorite air purifier companies — they actually took two of the top spots on our best purifiers guide — so you know you're getting a great product when you buy from them. This one is perfect for smaller spaces and can clear as much as 99.97% of all contaminants from your room of choice.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
$2,495 $2,145 (15% OFF)
Not only does this deal score you access to a low-impact, high-intensity smart home gym but the deal also comes with added perks — including a 1:1 personal training session — making this an even better deal on an outstanding home gym machine.
$749 $679 (9% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 iPad Air. With 256 GB of storage and a fairly large (for an iPad) 10.9-inch Retina display, you can watch movies, take photos and browse the internet with ease.
$45 $25 (46% OFF)
This will be your go-to shirt this summer. It is super soft like a t-shirt but adds a bit more to an outfit than you'll get from a pocket tee. Since it is only $25, you might want to get a few.