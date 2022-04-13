NordicTrack's New Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Are on Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We've touted the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells as one of the best home fitness products available and the best set of adjustable dumbbells you can buy. They now have a worthy competitor from NordicTrack that just happens to be on sale for just $300 (30 percent off the regular price of $429).

Amazon 50-Pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells NordicTrack amazon.com $429.00 $300.00 (30% off) SAVE NOW

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature everything you want from an adjustable dumbbell set — weights in 5-pound increments, ergonomic weight plates and easy adjustments — but they also boast one impressive feature the Bowflex cannot compete with: you can speak to the dumbbells to adjust weights. Equipped with Amazon's Alexa voice control, you can use voice commands to adjust the weight of your dumbbells for a dynamic, efficient workout.

