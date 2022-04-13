Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Cooling, Energy-Saving Fabric for Healthier Nights
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
We Found Your New Summer Party Shirt

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

NordicTrack's New Voice-Controlled Adjustable Dumbbells Are on Sale

A worthy competitor for Bowflex's adjustable dumbbells, the Alexa-enabled iSelect 50-pound adjustable dumbbells are just $300 today.

By Will Porter
man working out
NordicTrack

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

We've touted the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells as one of the best home fitness products available and the best set of adjustable dumbbells you can buy. They now have a worthy competitor from NordicTrack that just happens to be on sale for just $300 (30 percent off the regular price of $429).

Amazon
50-Pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells
NordicTrack amazon.com
$429.00
$300.00 (30% off)
SAVE NOW

The NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells feature everything you want from an adjustable dumbbell set — weights in 5-pound increments, ergonomic weight plates and easy adjustments — but they also boast one impressive feature the Bowflex cannot compete with: you can speak to the dumbbells to adjust weights. Equipped with Amazon's Alexa voice control, you can use voice commands to adjust the weight of your dumbbells for a dynamic, efficient workout.

SAVE NOW

Related Stories
The Best Gym Shorts for Every Workout
The Best Home Gym Machines of 2022
The 11 Best Workout Shirts of 2022

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

a family wearing backcountry gear hiking by the canyon
Backcountry

SHOP NOW

UP TO 20% OFF

Backcountry is offering its expedition perk members up to 20 percent off brands including Salomon, Osprey, Marmot and more.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Cooler
Yeti backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $240 (20% OFF W/ FREE MEMBER SIGNUP)

Yeti gear, including the outstanding soft-sided Hopper Flip cooler, rarely goes on sale. But, if you sign up for a free Backcountry Expedition Perks membership, you can get any single full-priced Yeti item for 20 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd The Bed Frame
Floyd floydhome.com
SAVE NOW

$1,375 $1,169 (15% OFF W/ CODE SPRING22)

Our pick for the best modular bed frame, Floyd's elevated and simply-named frame is perhaps the most versatile bed frame around, as they're made to grow with you — meaning you could turn a queen into a king, should you so desire. And that makes this a very sound investment.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BED FRAMES

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells
NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells
Nordictrack amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$429 $300 (30% OFF)

With an adjustable weight range of 5-50 pounds, Alexa integration (meaning you can use your voice to set the weight), app compatibility and so much more, these are adjustable dumbells done smarter — and they make a great Bowflex alternative.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser & Body Balm Duet
Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser & Body Balm Duet
Aesop norstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$133 $113 (15% OFF)

Known for making simple, high-quality skincare products, Aesop has built a reputation for natural ingredients and superb results. This duo features a body cleanser and balm that will have your skin — all of it — soft and refreshed.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SKINCARE BRANDS

Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $130 (55% OFF)

Every kitchen should have at least one solid Dutch oven, and they don't get much more solid than this one from Staub. Made in France from dishwasher-safe enameled cast iron, it's perfect for rich, single-pot, slow-cooked meals.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Oxo Outdoor Grill Turner and Tongs Set
Oxo Outdoor Grill Turner and Tongs Set
Oxo rei.com
SAVE NOW

$21 $12 (43% OFF)

Grilling season is officially here! And while you might have your big equipment covered, you'll need accessories — like this outstanding, ergonomic spatula and tongs — to make sure your burgers, steaks, veggies, etc. are all grilled to perfection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLING TOOLS

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle
CamelBak rei.com
SAVE NOW

$15 $11 (28% OFF)

Whether out on the trails, in the gym or even just hanging around at home, staying hydrated is of the utmost importance. And it can be managed easily with this 32-ounce, self-sealing magnetic cap and handy easy-carry handle. Oh yeah, it's also made from 50 percent recycled material.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Casio AE-1200WH-1AVCF Worldtimer Watch
Casio AE-1200WH-1AVCF Worldtimer Watch
Casio amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$25 $16 (36% OFF)

Don't let the already-low price fool you, this watch is iconic in its appearance, loaded with features and reliable in its operation. And that's more than you could ask for from a watch that will cost you less than a restaurant burger.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DIGITAL WATCHES

Barbour Hinged Cap 4-Ounce Hip Flask
Barbour Hinged Cap 4-Ounce Hip Flask
Barbour nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $42 (40% OFF)

Made from stainless steel, equipped with a no-leak screw top and stashed in a high-quality leather sleeve, this is an outstanding vessel for a few sips of your favorite spirit. And you can't go wrong with Barbour's age-old pedigree.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer
Wahl Stainless Steel Lithium Ion+ Beard and Nose Trimmer
Wahl amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $57 (19% OFF)

With a sleek, retro exterior, self-sharpening blades, four attachments, and a 10-year warranty, there's a lot of reasons this is our pick for the best overall beard trimmer — and you shouldn't miss it on sale, as it rarely gets discounted and doesn't stay in stock.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEARD TRIMMERS

Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Micro Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $124 (50% OFF)

Rarely discounted by this much, Patagonia's Micro Puff is lightweight, filled with heat-trapping PlumaFill insulation, has a windproof and water-resistant exterior and it's perfect for spring days when there's still a chill in the air.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$349 $313 (10% OFF)

Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE WATCH ACCESSORIES

Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $38 (25% OFF)

To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. Sure, they're a bit ugly, but they're also wildly popular, comfortable and should be in everyone's wardrobe — especially when discounted like this.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY CROCS

Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway Airmega 200M True HEPA Air Purifier
Coway walmart.com
SAVE NOW

$229 $150 (35% OFF)

Coway is one of our favorite air purifier companies — they actually took two of the top spots on our best purifiers guide — so you know you're getting a great product when you buy from them. This one is perfect for smaller spaces and can clear as much as 99.97% of all contaminants from your room of choice.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost 22 Shoes
Adidas adidas.com
SAVE NOW

$190 $133 (30% OFF)

The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS SHOES

Hydrow Rower Smart Home Gym
Hydrow Rower Smart Home Gym
Hydrow hydrow.com
SAVE NOW

$2,495 $2,145 (15% OFF)

Not only does this deal score you access to a low-impact, high-intensity smart home gym but the deal also comes with added perks — including a 1:1 personal training session — making this an even better deal on an outstanding home gym machine.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$749 $679 (9% OFF)

This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 iPad Air. With 256 GB of storage and a fairly large (for an iPad) 10.9-inch Retina display, you can watch movies, take photos and browse the internet with ease.

READ OUR IPAD AIR REVIEW

J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Polo Shirt
J.Crew Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Polo Shirt
J.Crew jcrew.com
SAVE NOW

$45 $25 (46% OFF)

This will be your go-to shirt this summer. It is super soft like a t-shirt but adds a bit more to an outfit than you'll get from a pocket tee. Since it is only $25, you might want to get a few.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POLOS

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Bespoke Post Sale Has Everything
Score Big on Spring Hiking Gear From Backcountry
Sign Up and Save 20% on One Item at Backcountry
Save Your Skin (and Hair) with 15% Off Aesop
Save 15% on Made-in-USA Furniture from Floyd
Need Help With Your Taxes? This Deal Is For You
Save 50% on UAG Cases, Screen Protectors and More
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss