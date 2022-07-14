Get $150 Off One of the Best Portable Power Stations

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Head over to our Best Prime Day Deals page to see all the top savings of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Whether you're constantly on the go or planning a longer trip that will leave you without access to electricity, a portable power station can help you keep your devices powered for a pretty long time. And we've got a pretty good idea of who's the best in the biz when it comes to brands that make these genius devices — and one of them is Jackery. Right now on Amazon (even though it's post-Prime Day), you can get 12 percent off Jackery's Explorer 500 Portable Power Station, plus another $80 off when you click to add the coupon, knocking the price down from $600 to $450.

The Explorer 500 is a variation of the portable power station that made our list of the best, the Explorer 1000. With a 518 Wh capacity, the 500 is considerably lighter than other portable generators you might find. Plus, it can be charged using a solar panel, giving it even more versatility. And at less than $500, it's very reasonably priced. So hurry while you can to score this extended Prime Day deal before it's too late.

