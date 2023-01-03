Some of the Most Versatile Adjustable Dumbbells You Can Buy Are Over $140 Off Today

There are so many different smart home gyms, adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells and weight sets you can buy these days, knowing where to start can be daunting. If you're looking for the ideal starting place, we'd opt for the PowerBlock Elite EXP. Best of all? Right now they're marked down to just $305 — 32 percent off the normal price.
PowerBlock's dumbbells are the ideal set to grow into, thanks to weight options between 5-50 pounds — plus 2.5lb micro-adjusters for small, incremental changes that let you fine-tune your sessions. We also love the contoured, ergonomic grips, which are a significant step up from some of the other adjustable dumbbells out there. If you've been waiting to finally get your home gym dialed in or want to upgrade your current gear, now is a great time.
Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.
An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this an opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
Beats Fit Pro are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to six hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.