Some of the Most Versatile Adjustable Dumbbells You Can Buy Are Over $140 Off Today

The PowerBlock EXP 50 dumbbells are just $305 — their lowest price ever.

By Will Porter
dumbbells
PowerBlock

There are so many different smart home gyms, adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells and weight sets you can buy these days, knowing where to start can be daunting. If you're looking for the ideal starting place, we'd opt for the PowerBlock Elite EXP. Best of all? Right now they're marked down to just $305 — 32 percent off the normal price.

Amazon
Elite EXP Adjustable Dumbbells
PowerBlock amazon.com
$449.00
$305.98 (32% off)
SHOP NOW

PowerBlock's dumbbells are the ideal set to grow into, thanks to weight options between 5-50 pounds — plus 2.5lb micro-adjusters for small, incremental changes that let you fine-tune your sessions. We also love the contoured, ergonomic grips, which are a significant step up from some of the other adjustable dumbbells out there. If you've been waiting to finally get your home gym dialed in or want to upgrade your current gear, now is a great time.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
Filson Tin Cloth Jacket
filson filson.com
SHOP NOW

$350 $245 (30% OFF)

Filson is one of the pioneers of waxed cloth, so whenever the brand makes a garment with it, we take notice. This jacket can stand up to just about anything due to its tough fabric and weather-resistant finish.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WAXED JACKETS

Dyson V8
Dyson V8
Dyson dyson.com
SHOP NOW

$450 $350 (22% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. Keeping clean heading into allergy season is a must.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Relwen Windzip Hoodie
Relwen Windzip Hoodie
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$298 $208 (30% OFF)

Huckberry's giant end-of-year sale is the perfect time to score deals. Like on this Relwen Windzip Hoodie that's a great down alternative layering option for any weather.

READ MORE ABOUT DOWN JACKETS

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex timex.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $126 (30% OFF)

This recreation of a vintage Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X2 Training Shoes
reebok reebok.com
SHOP NOW

$135 $70 (48% OFF)

An upgrade to the Nano X1, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X2 doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ OUR GYM SHOE GUIDE

Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
dickssportinggoods.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

Widely regarded as being amongst the best cooler brands on the market, Yeti products are rarely discounted — making this an opportunity to score big on one of the most lauded hard-sided coolers ever made.

READ ABOUT YETI VS. RTIC COOLERS

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
SHOP NOW

$200 $175 (13% OFF)

This is our absolute favorite bong you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag, 55L
patagonia.com
SAVE NOW

$169 $118 (30% OFF)

A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.

READ OUR REVIEW OF PATAGONIA VS AWAY DUFFELS

LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
LG amazon.com
$999.99
$852.69 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$1,000 $852 (15% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best, albeit expensive, vacuums we've ever reviewed at Gear Patrol. It automatically empties when docked, can run for 120 minutes and can easily be swapped from vacuum to wet mop.

READ OUR CORDZERO REVIEW

Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
Outerknown Flannel Blanket Shirt - Exclusive
huckberry.com
SHOP NOW

$148 $117 (21% OFF)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.

READ OUR BLANKET SHIRT REVIEW

Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro
amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$200 $160 (20% OFF)

Beats Fit Pro are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to six hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
Away The Daily Carry-On with Pocket
awaytravel.com
SAVE NOW

$245 $196 (20% OFF)

This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.

THESE ARE THE BEST CARRY-ONS

