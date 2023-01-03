Some of the Most Versatile Adjustable Dumbbells You Can Buy Are Over $140 Off Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

There are so many different smart home gyms, adjustable dumbbells and kettlebells and weight sets you can buy these days, knowing where to start can be daunting. If you're looking for the ideal starting place, we'd opt for the PowerBlock Elite EXP. Best of all? Right now they're marked down to just $305 — 32 percent off the normal price.

PowerBlock's dumbbells are the ideal set to grow into, thanks to weight options between 5-50 pounds — plus 2.5lb micro-adjusters for small, incremental changes that let you fine-tune your sessions. We also love the contoured, ergonomic grips, which are a significant step up from some of the other adjustable dumbbells out there. If you've been waiting to finally get your home gym dialed in or want to upgrade your current gear, now is a great time.

