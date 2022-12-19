Hit Those New Year DIY Home Improvement Projects Hard with Up to 64% Off DeWalt Tools

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

If you didn't know already, the pandemic probably taught you the importance of investing in your own space, whether that meant buying higher-quality furniture (on sale, hopefully) or dabbling in home improvement projects. If you haven't caught the DIY bug yet or are looking to fill out your own toolbox, then you're going to want to pay attention to this deal on DeWalt tools on Amazon. Right now, you can get a bunch of different kits, individual tools, accessories and more from the industry-leading brand's power tool lineup for up to 64 percent off, from your very own sander to the cordless drill/driver kit below.

Even if you're sticking to a strict budget, you'll find it's still worth it to invest in high-quality power tools that will do the job, keep you safe and last a lifetime. And DeWalt offers some of the best on the market. The two-in-one set above offers a cordless, lightweight base that can act as both a drill and driver. (If you thought you didn't need both, you do. Here's why.)

Like most high-quality power tools, DeWalt's products run hundreds of dollars, which is why these discounts shouldn't be overlooked (and might not last). Plus you can't beat Amazon's fast shipping and free delivery to sweeten the deal.

