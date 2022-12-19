Hit Those New Year DIY Home Improvement Projects Hard with Up to 64% Off DeWalt Tools

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
If you didn't know already, the pandemic probably taught you the importance of investing in your own space, whether that meant buying higher-quality furniture (on sale, hopefully) or dabbling in home improvement projects. If you haven't caught the DIY bug yet or are looking to fill out your own toolbox, then you're going to want to pay attention to this deal on DeWalt tools on Amazon. Right now, you can get a bunch of different kits, individual tools, accessories and more from the industry-leading brand's power tool lineup for up to 64 percent off, from your very own sander to the cordless drill/driver kit below.
Even if you're sticking to a strict budget, you'll find it's still worth it to invest in high-quality power tools that will do the job, keep you safe and last a lifetime. And DeWalt offers some of the best on the market. The two-in-one set above offers a cordless, lightweight base that can act as both a drill and driver. (If you thought you didn't need both, you do. Here's why.)
Like most high-quality power tools, DeWalt's products run hundreds of dollars, which is why these discounts shouldn't be overlooked (and might not last). Plus you can't beat Amazon's fast shipping and free delivery to sweeten the deal.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
$599 $399 (33% OFF)
The latest Theragun is quieter than ever and has an OLED screen that can help you through guided sessions. If you're looking for a recovery device to help you tackle your workout plan in the new year, then this is it.
$149 $99 (34% OFF)
This classic shirt jacket could be the versatile staple piece you're missing in your winter wardrobe. The warm wool blend matched with the stylish twill trim will have you wanting to wear this shirt all year long.
$600 $399 (34% OFF)
Released last year, the j7 is outfitted with PrecisionVision Navigation to avoid obstacles in its way, and it will also learn where they are over time. A true set it and forget it, this robo vac does all the work for you.
$68 $41 (40% OFF)
Sunski is a great spot to shop for simple, classic shades that won't break the bank. Made with recycled plastic, these frames are lightweight, stylish and backed by a lifetime warranty.
$165 $60 (64% OFF)
For the gardener without a green thumb or an outdoor space, this indoor, hydroponic garden system will help them grow herbs fast with relatively little maintenance.
$799 $297 (63% OFF)
There's no need to spend thousands on a stationary bike when you can get one for as low as $300. Echelon's indoor bike and monthly membership gives you access to live and pre-recorded classes via a 10-inch screen.
$169 $118 (30% OFF)
A backpack and duffel combo, Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is virtually indestructible and made with 100% recycled polyester. It also works just as well for weekending in the woods as it does as a carry-on for holiday travel.
$270 $200 (26% OFF)
Although it packs a high price, this electric shaver will last you years. It boasts 60 minutes of cordless use and comes with a convenient charging stand.
$229 $160 (30% OFF)
Patagonia's insanely popular Nano Puff jacket has earned its reputation thanks to its use of recycled materials, lightweight and packable structure and, of course, it's ability to keep you warm.
$388 $272 (30% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY30)
Although on the pricier end of the spectrum, this golf bag from Stitch Golf has the quality construction and materials to match. Plus, it comes with two strap options and will look super sleek on the golf course.
$65 $36 (45% OFF W/ CODE GET20)
Possibly the most iconic offering from Calvin Klein, the brand's boxer briefs come in a variety of cuts, materials and colors — most of which are on sale for a steal right now.
$230 $153 (33% OFF)
With a four-stage filtration system and an inconspicuous build, this air purifier is small but mighty. Although meant for rooms no larger than 361 square feet, our tester felt that the machine was still effective in a room with square footage in the 500s.
$110 $66 (40% OFF)
These outdoor-friendly, handmade slippers are the best of both worlds — comfortable enough to wear around the house all day, while still being rugged enough for taking a walk outside.
$1,000 $800 (20% OFF)
Thanks to its indestructible cast aluminum design and extra counter space, this is the best charcoal grill you can buy if you're looking for an upgrade.
$195 $146 (25% OFF)
Fellow's Stagg Kettle is considered the gold standard when it comes to an electric kettle that works well and looks good too, thanks to its iconic gooseneck design.
$298 $208 (30% OFF)
For those in-between weather days, this stretchy, water-resistant jacket from Relwen is just the thing. But don't let its lightness fool you — the down-alternative filling and dual closure will keep you warm when you need it most.
$129 $119 (8% OFF)
Perfect for holiday travel or a last-minute stocking stuffer, Apple's MagSafe charger is compact and allows you to charge two Apple devices at once.
$145 $99 (32% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$245 $196 (20% OFF)
This small but mighty carry-on is still big enough for a 15-inch laptop and will make stowing your luggage just a little bit easier. It's outfitted with a TSA-approved lock, has 3 compartments, an exterior pocket and more.
$70 $45 (36% OFF)
This fisherman-style wool beanie comes from a small German brand founded by an ex-Ralph Lauren merchandising director. It's classic, stylish and super cozy.