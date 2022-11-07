Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This New Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is $100 Off

Bruvi is making single-serve coffee more sustainable — and delicious.

By Grace Cooper
coffee maker
Bruvi

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.

There are a lot of single-serve coffee makers out there that can outdo a Keurig, but this new brewer from Bruvi may be giving them all a run for their money. Focusing on sustainability and taste, the brand has created a coffee maker that will give you a much better cup of Joe. And right now the Bruvi Bundle, including the coffee maker, 20 pods, water filter and more, is on sale for an unbelievable $100 off, bringing the price tag down from $400 to $300.

The Bruvi Bundle
bruvi.com
$398.00
$298.00 (25% off)
SAVE NOW

The brand's Guilt Free Toss B-Pods contain 40 percent more coffee and a bio-enzyme to help them break down faster than other comparable pods. The coffee itself is sourced from sustainable roasters. And to top it all off, the Bruvi machine is pretty high-tech. It has a touchscreen, integrated app and WiFi connection. Plus, it offers several brewing options, including cold brew, matcha lattes, infused coffee and more.

Although Bruvi's coffee tech is pretty new, we see it sticking around for a while. So score this generous discount while you can.

SAVE NOW

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Fellow Black Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Black Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow ssense.com
SAVE NOW

$160 $128 (20% OFF W/ CODE US2022)

Fellow's Stagg kettle might be one of the most iconic — and best — gooseneck kettles you can buy. It has precise temperature control, heats quickly and can maintain heat for up to an hour. Plus, it looks great on any countertop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOOSE NECK KETTLES

Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
Traeger Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill Bronze
homedepot.com
SAVE NOW

$650 $500 (23% OFF)

We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET SMOKERS AND GRILLS

The Ojai Jacket
The Ojai Jacket
taylorstitch.com
SAVE NOW

$198 $158 (20% OFF)

Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS FOR MEN

Honest Capsule Water Pipe
Honest Capsule Water Pipe
smokehonest.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $175 (13% OFF)

This sleek bong is not only shatter-resistant but also dishwasher safe. Plus, it has a magnetic lid that will keep your lighter in one place.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BONGS

Madewell Waxed Cotton Work Jacket
Madewell Waxed Cotton Work Jacket
Madewell madewell.com
SAVE NOW

$168 $118 (30% OFF W/ CODE STAYWARM)

Crafted from durable waxed cotton canvas and boasting a timeless silhouette, it's no wonder this jacket is one of Madewell's best-sellers. If you don't own a work coat, it's time to change that.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHORE COATS

Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully Alani Desk Chair
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$379 $303 (20% OFF)

One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 Fire Pit
Solo Stove solostove.com
SAVE NOW

$400 $225 (40% OFF)

One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.

READ ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S FIRE PITS 2.0

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Trunks
Calvin Klein nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$46 $36 (21% OFF)

Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.

READ ABOUT THE BEST UNDERWEAR

2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
2021 Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $110 (39% OFF)

Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY AN APPLE TV

Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Buffy buffy.co
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLING COMFORTERS

Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer Floor Stand Starter Kit
Liteboxer liteboxer.com
SAVE NOW

$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)

This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum
Samsung samsung.com
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STICK VACUUMS

Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Cast Iron 4-Quart Dutch Oven
Staub bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$290 $98 (66% OFF)

The holidays are coming and that means hosting duties may be coming your way. This Dutch oven will make short work of roasts, casseroles and everything in between. And it looks so good you might want to put it on display.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUTCH OVENS

Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hypervolt+ Bluetooth Percussion Therapy Gun
Hyperice bespokepost.com
SAVE NOW

$399 $300 (25% OFF)

One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGERS

Kammok Bobcat 45°F Down Trail Quilt
Kammok Bobcat 45°F Down Trail Quilt
Kammok kammok.com
SAVE NOW

$200 $175 (20% OFF W/ OUTSIDER REWARDS LOGIN)

Our pick for the best camping blanket you can buy, this cozy offering will have you feeling toasty warm around the campfire even on the coldest of nights (and winter is coming). It also doubles as a poncho and is compact enough to take backpacking.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
Manduka PROlite Yoga Mat
Manduka amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (24% OFF)

One of the best yoga mats you can buy, this zero-waste mat is still cushy and supportive while also being remarkably lightweight and compact. For your daily practice, you can't go wrong with this fitness must-have.

READ ABOUT THE BEST YOGA MATS

Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine
Breville amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$1,100 $900 (18% OFF)

One of the most convenient and easy-to-use espresso machines you can buy for your home (while still getting great coffee), the Barista Touch rarely goes on sale, making this a can't-miss deal for lovers of bean juice.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ESPRESSO MACHINES UNDER $1,000

Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense 2 Advanced Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

The latest and greatest from the fitness tracking mavens at Fitbit, the Sense 2 is one of the most advanced health and wellness tech wearables on the planet. Along with a ton of exercise-focused features, it also has built-in GPS, sleep tracking and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

