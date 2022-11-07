This New Single-Serve Coffee Maker Is $100 Off

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter .

There are a lot of single-serve coffee makers out there that can outdo a Keurig, but this new brewer from Bruvi may be giving them all a run for their money. Focusing on sustainability and taste, the brand has created a coffee maker that will give you a much better cup of Joe. And right now the Bruvi Bundle, including the coffee maker, 20 pods, water filter and more, is on sale for an unbelievable $100 off, bringing the price tag down from $400 to $300.

The brand's Guilt Free Toss B-Pods contain 40 percent more coffee and a bio-enzyme to help them break down faster than other comparable pods. The coffee itself is sourced from sustainable roasters. And to top it all off, the Bruvi machine is pretty high-tech. It has a touchscreen, integrated app and WiFi connection. Plus, it offers several brewing options, including cold brew, matcha lattes, infused coffee and more.

Although Bruvi's coffee tech is pretty new, we see it sticking around for a while. So score this generous discount while you can.

