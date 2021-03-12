The Kettle Pro Coffee Makers Love Is on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.

Spend more than five minutes flipping through your favorite coffee shop, roaster or personality’s Instagram and you will have undoubtedly seen Fellow’s ubiquitous Stagg EKG kettles (EKG just means electric).

Originally only available in all-black, the kettles were designed with pour-over coffee brewing in mind. Hyper-accurate water temperature control, fast heating, a built-in timer (pivotal to those serious about their pour-over recipes) and a gooseneck spout that keeps water flow slow and consistent. The only real problem with the Stagg EKG is the price — it retails at $149.

Through this weekend on Sur La Table, that’s less of a problem, as the highly-coveted kettle is 20 percent off with the code GROW — along with a whole host of other great products. That brings the price down to a more manageable $119.

