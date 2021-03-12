The Kettle Pro Coffee Makers Love Is on Sale Today

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today.
Spend more than five minutes flipping through your favorite coffee shop, roaster or personality’s Instagram and you will have undoubtedly seen Fellow’s ubiquitous Stagg EKG kettles (EKG just means electric).
Originally only available in all-black, the kettles were designed with pour-over coffee brewing in mind. Hyper-accurate water temperature control, fast heating, a built-in timer (pivotal to those serious about their pour-over recipes) and a gooseneck spout that keeps water flow slow and consistent. The only real problem with the Stagg EKG is the price — it retails at $149.
Through this weekend on Sur La Table, that’s less of a problem, as the highly-coveted kettle is 20 percent off with the code GROW — along with a whole host of other great products. That brings the price down to a more manageable $119.
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
10% OFF LUXURY WATCHES
Plus, right now eBay is offering ten percent off watches more than $2,000. From Breitling to Omega, there is no shortage of high-end brands included in this epic deal.
$91 OFF (15%)
ReGeneration is Knoll's exceptional take on the ergonomic office chair. It is pretty much essential to have an office chair at home these days and going with this pick from Knoll would be an excellent choice.
$48 OFF (21%)
This is our Just Get This pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
$30 OFF W/ CODE GROW (20%)
This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing.
$90 OFF (35%)
This hunting-inspired waxed jacket is one of Flint and Tinder's best products. It is naturally water-resistant thanks to a waxed cotton shell and will keep you warm with a flannel lining from Abraham Moons, one of the UK's oldest mills.
$109 OFF (15%)
It is just about time to start hanging out outside, thank goodness. This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly DWR, which we love.
$194+ OFF (15%)
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
$122 OFF (34%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch-sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones, considering they are refurbished.
$164 OFF (15%)
The Casper Original Mattress is our pick for the best mattress for side sleepers as part of our best mattress guide. This is the one that started it all for Casper and is still a great pick, no matter how you sleep.
$194 OFF (15%)
We seriously can't take our eyes off this desk. With WFH looking like the future, investing in a nice desk for your home is a purchase you will not regret. This mid-century design will look good with just about anything.
$99 OFF (50%)
A midweight insulated jacket is a must-have in every outdoor enthusiast's wardrobe. This one from The North Face is packed with features, including a DWR finish to fend off light rain, post-consumer recycled insulation and is packable for easy stowing (or for use as a travel pillow).
$12 OFF (34%)
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
$70 OFF W/ CODE FAM (54%)
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
$25 OFF (42%)
These are arguably the most classic jean ever made. The straight fit 501 is definitely in right now, with good reason — they look good on everyone. Pick up a pair and break them in just like our forefathers.
$162 OFF (41%)
As we inch closer to cookout season, each day brings another opportunity to bolster your outdoor seating setup. This rattan group is affordable, has seating for four people and has a coffee table perfect for drinks and hot dogs.
$100 OFF (33%)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring.
$32 OFF (25%)
When Filson is off duty and out of the wild, it still dreams up some of the best gear for everyday wear. This fleece has a classy sweater look and is backed by Polartec Thermal Pro to wick moisture and keep you warm.
$29 OFF (33%)
We just found your new favorite golf and tennis polo. Lululemon makes some of the comfiest sweat-wicking, technical clothing around — and it looks darn good too.
$25 OFF (31%)
Loved by sneakerheads and the wider population for its simple, straightforward look and ubiquity to complement any fit. You can never go wrong with a pair of Stan Smiths.
$50 OFF (20%)
Apple's premium AirPods have been hovering around $200 for a while now, which is a great deal. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$30 OFF (17%)
These water- and sweat-proof earbuds are our pick for the best workout earbuds. They have 6-hour battery life and are MIL-STD 810G certified, which means they have passed repeated shock, vibrations, drop, and crush tests.