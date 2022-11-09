Today's Top Stories
Our Favorite Budget-Friendly Weed Vape Is Even Cheaper Right Now

Perhaps the best conduction vape under $100, the Xvape Xmax Starry 3.0 is 15% off with free shipping.

By Sean Tirman
xvape xmax starry 3 vape
Courtesy

There are many ways to enjoy the consumption of THC, including bongs, pipes, bubblers, edibles, etc. But the most convenient, efficient and high-tech way is probably a vape. And right now, our favorite budget-friendly option, the XVape XMax Starry 3.0, just got even more affordable. All you have to do is punch in code OIL at checkout and you'll score 15 percent off.

Normally, the XMax Starry 3.0 is priced at $99, but the discount brings that down to just over $84, making this already accessible vape even more so, especially when you consider that it comes with free shipping. And you still get access to its superb conduction tech, precision temperature control, haptic feedback, "industrial strength magnetic mouthpiece" and removable battery. Truly, this is a serious bang-for-your-buck vape — and that was before the discount was applied. If you're in need of a new, reliable, affordable, frankly beautiful weed vape, go no further.

SAVE NOW

