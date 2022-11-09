Our Favorite Budget-Friendly Weed Vape Is Even Cheaper Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter.
There are many ways to enjoy the consumption of THC, including bongs, pipes, bubblers, edibles, etc. But the most convenient, efficient and high-tech way is probably a vape. And right now, our favorite budget-friendly option, the XVape XMax Starry 3.0, just got even more affordable. All you have to do is punch in code OIL at checkout and you'll score 15 percent off.
$300 $212 (29% OFF)
If you're traveling by plane this holiday season, a compact and durable carry-on is a must. This one from Monos has an easy-access front panel and a heavy duty handle for navigating a busy airport with ease.
$249 $234 (6% OFF)
That's right, the newly released AirPods Pro are already discounted. With better noise cancellation, superior sound quality and handy new features like being able to adjust volume on the buds themselves, this deal is worth the splurge.
$150 $48 (68% OFF)
Store your knives in this magnetic block and the blades will stay sharper longer, plus it's more hygienic. This bamboo block can hold up to nine knives easily.
$210 $168 (20% OFF)
Timberland's classic boots are as famous for their style as they are for their durability, since being designed over 40 years ago. The boots are waterproof and sure to last a long time.
$500 $400 (20% OFF W/ CODE SAVE20)
This is the best vacuum you can buy for reaching under and around furniture, thanks to its unique hinge. It's also outfitted with a light for illuminating dark corners and an odor neutralizer leaving a fresh smell wherever you go.
$328 $67 (80% OFF)
Make the most of the last day of Outerknown's massive warehouse sale with 80% off this handsome coat made with 100% organic cotton.
$99 $85 (15% OFF W/ CODE OIL)
A conduction vape compatible with dry herb and concentrate, the Xmax Starry is discreet, portable and even has rechargeable batteries.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
Calpak's signature Luka Duffel boasts a whopping 9 pockets, including a specific one for shoes. It also has a panel that can slide over the handle of a rolling suitcase. It's the ultimate weekender bag, gym bag and more.
$148 $103 (30% OFF)
Despite its classic wool sweater look, this sweater is made from Seawool fabric, a yarn made from oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles for a stylish and sustainable look.
$650 $500 (23% OFF)
We firmly believe that grilling season can last all year long, especially if you have a quality grill like a Traeger. And at 572 square inches, this grill is spacious enough for family- or party-size grilling.
$198 $158 (20% OFF)
Made with garment-dyed and -washed hemp, this jacket from Taylor Stitch has a unique softness, making it the best overall chore coat you can buy.
$398 $298 (25% OFF)
This single-serve coffee machine is more delicious and more sustainable than other pod alternatives. And despite being launched recently, you can get this bundle, including 20 pods, for $100 off right now.
$379 $303 (20% OFF)
One of our favorite desk chairs, especially for heavy-duty usage, this chair can hold up to 330 pounds and still boasts all of the ergonomic hallmarks of a great office seating solution.
$400 $225 (40% OFF)
One of the best ways to stay cozy and warm in your backyard even in the colder months of the year (that's now!), Solo Stove's Bonfire 2.0 is perfectly sized, practically smokeless, efficient and just plain cool.
$46 $36 (21% OFF)
Possibly the most iconic name in men's undergarments, Calvin Klein is practically timeless. Pair that clout with the comfort of these soft, breathable cotton undies and you've got a winning combination.
$180 $100 (44% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
Our favorite upgrade choice if you're in the market for a cooling comforter, this one has actually won awards for how light and airy it is. It doesn't retain heat but it will keep you comfortable, just as it was meant to.
$1,295 $795 (38% OFF)
This interactive, high-tech home gym uses lights and patterns to give you an engaging full-body boxing workout in the comfort of your own home. This version also stands alone and comes with gloves and wraps.
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
Our pick for the best splurge stick vacuum, Samsung's Bespoke Jet might be the most beautiful floor cleaning device on the market — and it has the tech and capability to back up its good looks, too. Sure, it's an investment, but not one you'll regret.
$399 $300 (25% OFF)
One of the best percussive massagers on the market, this one has three different speeds, five attachments and comes with Bluetooth compatibility — so you can seamlessly link it to the accompanying app.
Normally, the XMax Starry 3.0 is priced at $99, but the discount brings that down to just over $84, making this already accessible vape even more so, especially when you consider that it comes with free shipping. And you still get access to its superb conduction tech, precision temperature control, haptic feedback, "industrial strength magnetic mouthpiece" and removable battery. Truly, this is a serious bang-for-your-buck vape — and that was before the discount was applied. If you're in need of a new, reliable, affordable, frankly beautiful weed vape, go no further.