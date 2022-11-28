For an Insane 70% off, This Fleece Will Complete Your Cold-Weather Wardrobe

Even at full price, Stoic's gear and apparel is hard to beat. For just $65, there's no excuse to skip their MTN Sherpa Fleece Jacket.

By Gear Patrol Studios
stoic mtn sherpa full zip jacket
Backcountry

We aren't shy about our love for Stoic's high-performance, highly accessible gear and apparel, and you'll be hard-pressed to do better at the brand's real-people price point. Now we're even more smitten – about 70 percent more. Right now at Backcountry, score the mega-plush, instant favorite Stoic MTN Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket (reg. $129) for just $65. The hip-length jacket features a relaxed fit and a two-way zipper for versatile styling and cozy comfort and is lined with breathable mesh for optimal heat regulation. No cold-weather wardrobe is complete without a thick fleece – especially one from Stoic and at such an unreal discount.

Price: $129 $65

Shop Now

