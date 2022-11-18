Save 50% on a Year of Less Stress with Headspace's Black Friday Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.
Full transparency: life is stressful. And the upcoming holiday period with its travel rush, shopping scramble, family throwdowns and more probably doesn't help. The folks at Headspace are well aware of this, which is why they made an app to help you conquer your stress. As of this article, the app has nearly 612k reviews and a 4.9-star rating (out of 5) — so they might be on to something. If you want to see what's what, now is the perfect time, as Headspace is offering a 50 percent discount on year memberships (billed either annually or monthly) for Black Friday.
Loaded with guided classes, videos, meditations and so much more, Headspace offers a ton of ways to help you pull yourself up out of your brain bog and get back on track to a happy, healthy, stress-reduced life. And it's way more accessible and affordable than, say, traditional therapies. That's all the more true now that the price is down to $35 for a year instead of $70 (or $7 monthly instead of $13). If you need help managing that monkey on your back, this Black Friday app deal is not one to miss (especially because this is the first big deal we've seen since last Black Friday).
Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today
Up to 31% Off
Equipped with wet and dry vac capabilities, the vacuum offers three different modes: Hard Floor Mode, Area Rug Mode and the powerful, TURBO Pet Mode for cleaning everyday, stuck-on messes. For a limited time, fans can bring the vacuum home in a bundle with a long list of bonus cleaning supplies for 31% off.
$149 $104 (30% OFF W/ CODE VIPEARLY30)
Giants of the menswear industry collide in this collaboration, and the results truly speak for themselves. This super-stylish wool shirt jacket is perfect for the cooler weather and goes with pretty much anything and everything.
$399 $299 (25% OFF)
The top-of-the-line option from Hypervolt, this percussive massager can go toe to toe with the best of them (in fact, we pitted them against one another), but at a much lower price — and that was before this incredible discount.
$298 $195 (35% OFF)
Inspired by the footwear worn by old-school alpinists, these super stylish suede hikers look outstanding enough that you might want to wear them all winter. And with a Vibram sole, stitchdown construction and double welt, they're tough enough to last.
$3,498 $2,390 (32% OFF)
This is the first time ever that we've seen Samsung's durable, weatherproof QLED outdoor television go on sale. And the really good news is that there's still plenty of football left to make the best of it.
$110 $83 (25% OFF)
From the brand's highly coveted All Terrain collection, this stylish long sleeve is perfect for getting out and getting active on those chillier days, but it also makes a great lounge piece for day-to-day style, as well.
$250 $174 (30% OFF)
The most popular and highly rated of the brand's offerings, the flagship weighted blanket is as cozy as it is calming and makes a perfect pickup to help ease your winter and holiday anxieties.
$500 $350 (30% OFF)
This is the guaranteed lowest price you're going to find on one of the best bang-for-your-buck cordless stick vacuums ever made. If there's cleaning in your future, go no further than this space-saving magic wand.
$230 $161 (30% OFF)
Our pick for the best all-around air purifier you can buy, this handsome gent can filter out over 99.9% of all airborne particulates and impurities thanks to its true HEPA filtration system. It's also so easy to use, you don't even have to think about it.
$50 $25 (50% OFF)
One of the best portable speakers you can buy, this tiny titan packs a surprising audio punch for something small enough to stick in your pocket. It also happens to be IP67 waterproof, so you could even use it as a shower radio.
$595 $327 (45% OFF)
Designed to withstand the extreme rigors of the life of a Navy SEAL, some of the most elite operatives in the world, this watch can probably survive more than you can. And it looks great on the wrist when out of harm's way, as well.
$389 $311 (20% OFF)
Made in collaboration with legendary textile brand Pendleton, this gorgeous southwestern-inspired throw blanket is the perfect winter addition to your lounging space. It's also brand-new and somehow already on sale!
$250 $76 (70% OFF W/ CLIPPED COUPON)
Our pick for the best budget massage gun, this lightweight, quiet recovery device is perfect for working the knots out of those sore muscles. And this is the lowest price we've ever seen.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
One of the best soft-sided coolers that money can buy, this sturdy, spacious offering can hold more than a sixer of beer cans and will keep ice frozen for literal days at a time.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Hate it when your coffee gets cold? Put those worries to bed when you pick up this auto temperature-controlling mug, which can keep your coffee piping hot — at a range of 120-145 degrees Fahrenheit — all day long.
$3,595 $3,195 (11% OFF)
Roofnest's best-selling, most popular rooftop tent ever, this bad boy has just recently gone through a redesign, using three years of manufacturing and feedback to make it even better. For two-person overlanding adventures, this is tough to beat.
$145 $95 (34% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, this thing can fry, saute, steam and more — and it'll do it all and still remain super easy to clean. If you only have one pan in your kitchen, make it this one.
$429 $349 (19% OFF)
The best adjustable dumbbells money can buy, Bowflex's SelectTech 552 are great for space-saving in your home gym and they're adjustable from as little as five pounds up to over fifty. Get your pump on all day every day with them.
$649 $574 (12% OFF)
You know what the worst part of owning a cat is? Cleaning the litter. This high-tech box, however, takes that out of the equation by doing it for you. Plus it comes with a three-year extended warranty and a 90-day love-it-or-leave-it guarantee.
$1,965 $1,545 (21% OFF)
The latest and greatest home gym machine from Hydrow, this high-tech rower comes with a mat, yoga blocks, resistance bands and — most enticingly — free delivery. If you or someone in your life needs to kickstart your fitness journey, start here.
$179 $99 (44% OFF)
Despite the fact that this version came out in 2021, it's still one of the best high-definition streaming devices you can buy. And it is compatible with a bevy of apps — not just Apple's — including HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+ and even Amazon Prime.
$295 $226 (23% OFF W/ CODE SCORE)
It's rare to find a watch as stylish, reliable and affordable as this Seiko. But you can get it for even cheaper right now, making for an even more enticing wardrobe addition.
$195 $137 (30% OFF)
Combining lightweight and quick-drying Supima cotton with a relaxed cut and fine details, this is the kind of bathrobe you'll never want to take off again. It's just too cozy and comfy.
$85 $72 (15% OFF)
Trusted by celebrities, professional athletes, world-renowned trainers and more, Onnit makes some of the best kettlebells around. It's just an added bonus that they come with these cheeky, animal-inspired designs.
$40 $35 (12% OFF)
The Yeti Rambler has a cult following for a reason. Not only is it virtually indestructible, but it also has great insulation and is dishwasher-safe.