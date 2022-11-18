Save 50% on a Year of Less Stress with Headspace's Black Friday Sale

Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month.

Full transparency: life is stressful. And the upcoming holiday period with its travel rush, shopping scramble, family throwdowns and more probably doesn't help. The folks at Headspace are well aware of this, which is why they made an app to help you conquer your stress. As of this article, the app has nearly 612k reviews and a 4.9-star rating (out of 5) — so they might be on to something. If you want to see what's what, now is the perfect time, as Headspace is offering a 50 percent discount on year memberships (billed either annually or monthly) for Black Friday.

Loaded with guided classes, videos, meditations and so much more, Headspace offers a ton of ways to help you pull yourself up out of your brain bog and get back on track to a happy, healthy, stress-reduced life. And it's way more accessible and affordable than, say, traditional therapies. That's all the more true now that the price is down to $35 for a year instead of $70 (or $7 monthly instead of $13). If you need help managing that monkey on your back, this Black Friday app deal is not one to miss (especially because this is the first big deal we've seen since last Black Friday).

SAVE NOW